MFA Financial, Inc. Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

The 2023 GEI reaches globally to represent 45 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in Luxembourg, Ecuador, and Kuwait for the first time. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financials, technology, and utilities, which continue to have the highest company representation in the index from 2022.

“MFA is proud to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, and we are honored that MFA’s commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace has, for the fourth consecutive year, been recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,” stated Craig L. Knutson, Chief Executive Officer and President of MFA Financial. “Gender equality is a core part of our commitment to instill a culture that is diverse and inclusive, so that we can continue to attract and retain the best possible talent, act as a responsible employer and deliver value to our shareholders. We are pleased to be named alongside other trailblazing businesses that share similar values as MFA Financial.”

“Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. “We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics.”

MFA Financial submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year’s index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company’s investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal, those that have a market capitalization of USD1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year’s index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei. Bloomberg clients can access the GEI at {BGEI Index DES <GO>}.

For more information on Bloomberg’s sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

MFA Financial has a history of enhancing diversity and equality across the organization. In 2016, the company started [email protected] (Women at MFA), which since inception has hosted or sponsored over 30 events focused on helping women advance in the workplace and network among their peers. MFA has worked with various entities such as Empowership, Ellevate, Ellevest and others to support and develop its high potential women. MFA has been recognized as a “Gender Balanced”/“Winning Company” by 50/50 Women on Boards for the last six consecutive years. MFA is a proud sponsor of 50/50 Women on Boards since 2020. MFA’s Board of Directors is comprised of seven directors, six of whom are independent and four of whom are women, including MFA’s Board Chair.

About MFA Financial, Inc.:

MFA Financial, Inc. is a leading specialty finance company that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. MFA invests, on a leveraged basis, in residential whole loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate assets. Through its subsidiaries, MFA also originates and services business purpose loans for real estate investors. MFA is an internally-managed, publicly-traded real estate investment trust.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

