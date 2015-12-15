Mind and Body Company Launches Flagship Product Line

Oola’s Mind and Body supplements bring balance and simplicity to your nutrition

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oola—the Mind and Body Company—is proud to announce the launch of two new flagship products—Oola Mind and Oola Body. Mind and Body are both formulated with essential multivitamins and minerals, plus botanical nootropics and adaptogens.

“After a decade of research, our company is poised to address the four top wellness concerns of the average American,” said Oola co-founder Dr. Troy Amdahl. “First is the nutritional deficiency epidemic, followed by negative mental health trends, physical limitations, and lifestyle. Thanks to our partnership with USANA and the creation of the Mind and Body Lab, we’re going to a cellular level to help people achieve overall Mind and Body health and live their lives to the fullest…their Oola Life!”*

Mind

Oola Mind is a proprietary Mind and Body Lab-certified formula that includes essential brain-healthy multivitamins and minerals, seven powerful nootropics, and a Mind blend of green tea extract and L-DMAE bitartrate.*

Mind blend provides essentials for healthy brain and nerve function. It aids in the healthy functioning of brain cells, neurons, and nerve cells to help with speed and accuracy of information processing, along with supporting a healthy memory.*

Body

Oola Body is an advanced Mind and Body Lab-certified formula specifically designed to help your body reach its optimal performance. It contains essential multivitamins and minerals, seven powerful adaptogens, and a unique Body blend of L-theanine, resveratrol, and black pepper extract.*

Body blend supports proper collagen synthesis, helping to maintain healthy veins and arteries, muscles, cartilage, tendons, bones, teeth, and skin. This nutrient-packed mix contains adaptogens—natural substances that help your body adapt to occasional stress and promote well-being—to maintain whole-body balance.*

“I am so excited to introduce these products to our customers—and to the world,” said Dr. Dave Braun, co-founder of Oola. “We believe we have created the perfect daily regimen to help our customers achieve their goals and dreams. It starts with two Rise gummies when you wake up, two Mind tablets with your first meal, an Oola energy shot midday, two Body tablets with your final meal, and cap off your day with two Rest gummies 30-minutes before bed. It has never been easier to live a life of balance, growth, and purpose.”

About Oola

Oola was founded in 2012 by international bestselling authors, work–life balance experts, and holistic healthcare providers Dr. Dave Braun and Dr. Troy Amdahl. A simple and easy-to-follow lifestyle framework is designed to lead you, step by step, to a life of less stress, more personal growth, and a clearer path to living your unique purpose. The concept was formed in 1997 as doctors Braun and Amdahl worked to better themselves in seven key areas of life: fitness, finance, family, field (career), faith, friends, and fun. Since then, the Oola lifestyle has become a global phenomenon, with over one million followers in 40 countries actively creating their best lives. In 2021, Oola added an affordable personal development digital platform to its offerings with the goal of impacting one billion lives in seven years. Shop and learn more at oolalife.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

