Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Appoints David Garfinkle to Board of Directors

Adds public company leadership, finance, and real estate experience

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (the “Company” or “MIC”), a publicly registered, non-listed company which invests primarily in parking lots and garages in the United States, announced today the appointment of David Garfinkle to the Company’s Board of Directors (“the Board”), effective January 31, 2023. Garfinkle is filling a vacancy following the retirement of Shawn Nelson in January.

Mr. Garfinkle currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CoreCivic, Inc., a public company and the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities in the United States. Mr. Garfinkle served as CoreCivic’s Vice President of Finance and Controller from February 2001 to May 2014. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. Garfinkle served as Vice President and Controller for Bradley Real Estate, Inc., a publicly traded REIT. Prior to joining Bradley Real Estate, Inc., Mr. Garfinkle was a Senior Manager at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Mr. Garfinkle is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from St. Bonaventure University.

“I want to extend a warm welcome to David as he joins our Board of Directors,” said Manuel Chavez, CEO of the Company. “His deep expertise in real estate, finance and capital markets will be invaluable at such an important time for the Company as we continue to pursue a potential liquidity event. We look forward to his contributions as we expand our platform and execute on our strategy to drive profitable growth.”

Mr. Garfinkle also serves as a board member and as a member of the executive committee of Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee, having previously served as the chair of that organization’s finance committee.

About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

Mobile Infrastructure is an internally-managed, publicly registered, non-listed company that invests primarily in parking lots and garages in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it owned 44 parking facilities located in 22 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,750 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet and approximately 0.2 million square feet of commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

For more information, please visit www.mobileit.com.

