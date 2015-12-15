Monroe Capital Supports Knox Lane’s Investment in Spectrum Science

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the strategic investment and continued growth of Spectrum Science (“Spectrum”) by private equity sponsor Knox Lane.

Based in Washington D.C., Spectrum is an independent, integrated marketing, communications and media firm focused on the pharmaceutical, biotech and broader life science industries. Spectrum has been serving clients across the healthcare sector for nearly three decades. The partnership with Knox Lane will support the continued expansion of Spectrum’s strategic communications capabilities and allow the company to build on its unique approach to clinical trial recruitment, broaden consultative capabilities for medical affairs clients and drive enhanced tech enablement throughout the organization.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

