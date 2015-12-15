Moveworks Named as a Finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards™

Moveworks’ NLU-powered analytics solution, Employee Experience Insights, is being honored as an innovative service and software solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moveworks, the leading conversational AI platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. Moveworks is being honored in the innovative services and software solutions category for its latest Natural Language Understanding-powered analytics solution: Employee Experience Insights (EXI). The Edison Awards™ recognizes some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world — with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors and Genentech.

EXI is an analytics and insights solution that uses breakthrough techniques in Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and machine learning to uncover the issues slowing employees down the most. It gives CIOs an actionable to-do list based on which initiatives will maximize productivity and ROI.

A recent report found that 82% of leaders acknowledge that employees will consider leaving if their current employer does not provide access to the tools, technology, or information they need to do their jobs well. Nearly three in five employees who do experience this frustration said it makes them less productive. And yet, none of these leaders have had visibility into what’s slowing productivity and what’s not, so their ability to actually fix these problems is extremely limited. EXI is the first solution that solves this problem by offering a holistic view of what issues are slowing employees down and costing the business the most money as a result.

“Every help desk is sitting on a treasure trove of information that could prevent future issues, before they happen,” said Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks. “But business leaders have not yet been able to extract value from this data because the majority of AI models fail to understand the vast ambiguity of human language. EXI fundamentally solves this challenge — and this recognition further validates the positive impact it has on businesses around the world.”

All nominations are reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, as well as past winners.

Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com. Applications for the 2024 awards will open midyear, 2023.

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a conversational AI platform that resolves issues and prevents problems at work. It provides employees with proactive and engaging communications, and it resolves IT, HR, finance, and facilities support issues end-to-end through — all powered by the world’s most advanced Large Language Models. Today, Moveworks serves hundreds of large enterprise customers — including DocuSign, Hearst, Broadcom, Autodesk, Equinix, and Palo Alto Networks.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com

About The Edison Awards:

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

