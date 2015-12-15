NEAM Limited Appoints New Managing Director

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New England Asset Management Limited announces the promotion of Graham Kirk to Managing Director, NEAM Limited.

William Rotatori, Non-Executive Director of NEAM Limited and Chairman & CEO of NEAM, Inc., commented, “We are thrilled to have Graham assume the leadership role for NEAM Limited as its Managing Director. Graham has been a significant contributor to the success of our business over the years and brings extensive knowledge and vital experience to the role. Under Graham’s leadership, I am confident that NEAM Limited will continue to lead the way in serving the unique needs of our insurance company clients.”

Mr. Kirk commented, “After so many years with the company, I’m extremely excited to take on the lead of NEAM Limited’s operations in the UK and Europe. This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation laid by my predecessor as we build out our team to support our growing client base at Lloyd’s and within the wider European insurance market.”

Graham joined NEAM Limited in 2010 as Investment Accounting Manager and Financial Controller, moving to NEAM Inc. in 2016 as a Client Strategist and then back to NEAM Limited as a Senior Client Strategist in 2020 before becoming Managing Director in 2022. Prior to joining the Firm, he worked at Deloitte & Touche, Dublin, as a Senior Audit Manager, specializing in audit and internal audit services to banking, structured finance, and investment management clients. He previously held the position of Financial Controller in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley, London. Graham holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University College Dublin, a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and is a CFA Charterholder. He has been employed in the investment industry since 2002.

New England Asset Management Limited (“NEAM Limited”; Dublin, Ireland) is a subsidiary of New England Asset Management, Inc. (“NEAM, Inc.”; Farmington, CT, USA)(collectively, “NEAM”). NEAM provides investment advisory services primarily to insurance companies. NEAM Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM Limited is authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority. NEAM, Inc. is registered as an Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NEAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations that operates under the brand name of Gen Re.

