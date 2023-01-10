Tobacco addiction: NFL Biosciences collaborates with the CEA to study the mechanism of action of its drug candidate NFL-101

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of dependencies and addictions, announces the implementation of a study, with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), on the mechanism of action of its drug candidate NFL-101.

NFL-Biosciences will use the CEA’s molecular imaging resources to better understand the mechanism of action of NFL 101. NFL-101 is derived from a subcutaneous desensitization treatment that was developed by the Pasteur Institute against tobacco allergies in tobacco factory workers. Used over the counter by a French doctor on more than 10,000 smokers, the repositioned extract showed promising results in smoking cessation that were supported by a retrospective study. NFL-101 is a standardized version for pharmaceutical use.

The study will be conducted by the Pharmacological Neuroimaging team of the CEA. It will focus on following, by positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, the modifications in the cerebral function associated with the development of tobacco addiction in mice, in order to highlight the central effects of NFL-101 treatment in this context. The expected duration of this study is 9 months.

Bruno Lafont, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of NFL Biosciences: “This research is intended to better understand how NFL-101 can act on tobacco dependence. In the clinical setting, NFL-101 is only administered once or twice, yet current treatments must be administered daily for 3 months. In the case of varenicline (Champix®, Chantix®) treatment starts for three times a day and continues twice a day for many weeks.”

For Nicolas Tournier, pharmacologist, radiopharmacist and head of the Pharmacological Neuroimaging team at the CEA: “This project takes full advantage of the potential of molecular imaging to highlight the effects of drugs on the brain, particularly in the context of the treatment of tobacco addiction. The non-invasive and translational nature of the imaging techniques used could reveal an activity based on communication between the immune system and the central nervous system, different from the modes of action of current smoking cessation drugs that target nicotine receptors.”

The results, which may be the subject of a joint scientific publication, will complement the CESTO II and PRECESTO clinical studies with a view to increase the overall attractiveness of NFL-101 to pharmaceutical companies that may be interested in licensing it.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences’ ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative.

NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

