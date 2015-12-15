NFTBOOKS, the World’s First Blockchain Book Publishing Platform, Is Set to Go Live on the Mainnet

Sydney, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 14, 2023) – NFTBOOKS is proud to announce the official launch of its mainnet version on February 17, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. (UTC). After nearly a year of testing on the testnet, the NFTBOOKS team has completed the final stages of development and is now ready to make the platform available for public use.

The mainnet version of NFTBOOKS will go live on February 17, 2023.

The NFTBOOKS team has completed the final stages of development after a period of intense effort in developing comprehensive products and listening to community feedback. The official version of the NFTBOOKS mainnet will be available for public use on February 17, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. (UTC).

Plan in detail:

Official mainnet launch time: February 17, 2023, 12:00 a.m. (UTC).

Visit https://nftbooks.info to gain access to the NFTBOOKS platform.

About NFTBOOKS:

NFTBOOKS was researched and born with the ambition that one day everyone will be able to read the books they want.

This is a community-focused blockchain project with obvious advantages such as:

Millions of books have copyright at a reasonable cost.

Users are easily reached, and the simple interface and high applicability help it to become a daily habit.

Transactions are processed quickly.

With support from a large community of over 47,000 NFTBS token holders and over 50,000 active members on the project’s social channels, NFTBOOKS has established a solid “base” for rapid dissemination to the general public. Not only that, but NFTBOOKS is receiving attention and support from agencies and investors with the goal of developing a global reading culture.

With the announcement of the mainnet launch on February 17, 2023, the NFTBOOKS community has also prepared to participate and seek investment opportunities.

Mr. Chau Nguyen, Co-Founder of NFTBOOKS, also affirmed this important event:

“We have gone through a period of continuous improvement, always striving to provide a truly useful product for readers, authors, and book lovers. As a result, NFTBOOKS is confident that the mainnet will provide users with truly great and human values in all aspects.”

Mr Chau Nguyen – Co Founder/ CEO of NFTBOOKS

All event announcements will be posted on NFTBOOKS’ official channels:

For more information, please visit NFTBOOKS’ official website at https://nftbooks.info.

Media Details:

Company Name: NFTBOOKS PTY LTD

Contact Name: Chau Nguyen

Address: Level 8/ 25 Restwell Street, Bankstown, NSW 2200 Australia

Phone Number: +61 2 9709 5070

Website: https://nftbooks.info

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154575