Nicox’s Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on February 28, 2023

February 13, 2023

Sophia Antipolis, France Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, informs its shareholders that the Ordinary Shareholder meeting for the proposed Transfer of the listing of Nicox’s securities the Euronext Growth Paris market convened on first call on Tuesday February 14, 2023 cannot be held as the quorum required by law will not be reached. The shareholders of Nicox are thus convened on second call for an Ordinary Shareholder Meeting on the same resolutions and the same agenda on Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 2:00 pm CET in the offices of BuroClub – Drakkar 2 – Bâtiment D – 2405 route des Dolines – 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis – France. The documents mentioned in articles R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, are sent to shareholders upon written request. These documents are also available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com). Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is posted on Nicox’s website. Shareholders may also contact the Company’s Investor Relations team at [email protected] for any question on the voting process. The proxy forms sent by correspondence or the electronic votes for the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of February 14, 2023 remain valid for the Ordinary Shareholder Meeting of February 28, 2023.