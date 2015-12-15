Nordson Corporation Appoints Sarah Siddiqui as Chief Human Resources Officer

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) announced that Sarah Siddiqui has been named executive vice president and chief human resources officer, effective February 20, 2023. Ms. Siddiqui succeeds Shelly Peet, who had previously announced her intention to retire. Ms. Siddiqui will be responsible for leading Nordson’s global human resources organization and furthering the Company’s Ascend talent strategy while also overseeing the Company’s community relations and foundation work.





Ms. Siddiqui joins Nordson with over 20 years of global strategic HR experience, having worked across aerospace, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries, including United Technologies/Raytheon Technologies and Citigroup. In her most recent role within Collins Aerospace at Raytheon Technologies, she was responsible for driving organizational alignment, creating talent solutions and building an inclusive culture across an organization of 11,000 employees.

Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer, said, “Sarah’s background as an experienced HR leader within several large multinational organizations provides her with a valuable perspective that will support Nordson’s focus on our Ascend Strategy priorities, including culture, inclusion and diversity, talent development and more. Her proactive approach, strategic mindset and strong values make her a great fit for Nordson.”

Ms. Siddiqui succeeds Ms. Peet, who plans to retire in March, after nearly 20 years of leadership within the Company’s human resources and information technology/information systems functions, as well as the Nordson Corporation Foundation.

Mr. Nagarajan continued, “On behalf of the entire Nordson team, I’d like to thank Shelly for her many contributions to the Company. During her tenure, Shelly built a global HR organization, implemented consistent enterprise HR talent processes and helped integrate multiple acquisitions. She remained steadfastly dedicated to building a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across the leadership team. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

About Sarah Siddiqui

Ms. Siddiqui began her career in HR with a pharmaceuticals company and worked both in India and England, before pursuing a master’s degree from Cornell University. She then joined Citigroup in total rewards and progressed within the HR function in strategic project and business partner roles. She led talent and diversity at Sikorsky/United Technologies Corporation before taking on business partnering roles for various businesses within Raytheon Technologies, where she was also involved in acquisition integration. Ms. Siddiqui holds a Bachelor of Arts from Lady Sriram College Delhi University, a Master of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, and a Master of Professional Studies in HR and Industrial Relations from Cornell University.

