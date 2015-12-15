Nubeva Technologies Adopts Cutting-Edge AI Technology to Revolutionize Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nubeva technologies (TSX-V: NBVA, OTCQB: NBVAF)(“Nubeva” or the “Company”) , a leading software company and producer of ransomware reversal solutions, announced its aggressive adoption of ChatGPT, the AI technology from OpenAI, across all aspects of its operations. Nubeva has leveraged the power of ChatGPT to transform its sales, marketing, customer support, software development, and engineering efforts.

“By integrating ChatGPT, Nubeva is able to harness the power of advanced AI technology without potentially spending tens of millions, developing it internally,” stated Randy Chou, CEO of Nubeva. “In the critical arena of ransomware response, quick action is of the utmost importance, and ChatGPT provides our experts with deep telemetry, allowing us to even further improve response times. With the understanding that threat actors may already be utilizing ChatGPT, it is imperative for Nubeva to stay ahead and safeguard its customers.”

The integration of ChatGPT significantly enhances Nubeva’s ability to rapidly analyze ransomware and produce decryption tools for customer attack recoveries. This cutting-edge technology has also helped to dramatically accelerate the company’s operations, improving productivity across all dimensions.

About Nubeva technologies

Nubeva Technologies provides next-generation decryption solutions for faster, lower-cost recovery from ransomware attacks. Its mission is to reduce downtime costs and damages, so businesses never pay ransoms again.

Nubeva’s ransomware reversal software is available to end-user enterprises, managed security service providers, incident responders, and cybersecurity solution manufacturers. For a private briefing on Nubeva’s ransomware decryption solutions, contact us .

About ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a cutting-edge ai technology from OpenAI, designed to provide advanced natural language processing capabilities to a wide range of applications.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the company’s business plans, the outlook of the cybersecurity industry and the expectation that the company will be cash flow positive for calendar 2023. Although the company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information and financial outlook are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements for reasons relating to the development and adoption of the company’s technology, and its input and capital cost requirements, among other factors. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release, and the company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties regarding the company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information or to schedule interviews, contact:

Steve Perkins

Chief marketing officer, Nubeva

[email protected]

(714) 261-9948