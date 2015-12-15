Nutrien Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

Delivered record net earnings, advanced strategic initiatives and returned $5.6 billion to shareholders in 2022. Expect strong market fundamentals in 2023 and announced a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter 2022 results, with net earnings of $1.1 billion ($2.15 diluted net earnings per share). Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings per share1 was $2.02 and adjusted EBITDA1 was $2.1 billion.

“Geopolitical events caused an unprecedented level of supply disruption and market volatility across agriculture, energy and fertilizer markets in 2022. Nutrien delivered record net earnings and cash flow in this environment due to the advantages of our world-class production, distribution and retail network. We returned $5.6 billion to shareholders, invested in our global Retail network and advanced a number of long-term strategic initiatives that position our company for future growth and sustainability,” commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien’s President and CEO.

“The outlook for our business is strong as we expect global supply issues to persist and demand for crop inputs to increase in 2023. We remain disciplined in our capital allocation approach as we position the company to best serve the needs of our customers, while delivering meaningful returns for our shareholders,” added Mr. Seitz.

Highlights:

  • Nutrien generated net earnings of $7.7 billion ($14.18 diluted net earnings per share) and adjusted EBITDA1 of $12.2 billion in 2022 supported by higher realized fertilizer prices and record Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”) performance, more than offsetting a reduction in fertilizer sales volumes. Cash provided by operating activitiesincreased to $8.1 billion in 2022, more than doubling the prior year’s total.
  • Nutrien repurchased 53 million shares in 2022 and an additional 8 million shares in 2023, completing its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) in early February 2023. Nutrien’s Board of Directors approved a 10 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share and approved the purchase of up to 5 percent of Nutrien’s outstanding common shares over a twelve-month period through a NCIB. The NCIB is subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • Nutrien allocated $1.2 billion of growth capital1 (cash used in investing activities of $2.9 billion) in 2022 to advance strategic initiatives across our Retail, Potash and Nitrogen businesses. This included expanding our Retail network by completing 21 acquisitions in Brazil, the US and Australia for a total investment of approximately $400 million.
  • Retail delivered record adjusted EBITDA of $2.3 billion for the full year of 2022, due to supportive market conditions in key regions where we operate. Retail cash operating coverage ratio1 as at December 31, 2022 improved to 55 percent compared to 58 percent for the same period in 2021 driven by higher margins.
  • Potash adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion for the full year of 2022 more than doubled compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices and record offshore sales volumes, more than offsetting lower North American sales volumes.
  • Nitrogen full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion increased 70 percent compared to the prior year due to higher net realized selling prices that more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
  • Nutrien issued full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings per share guidance1 of $8.4 to $10.0 billion and $8.45 to $10.65 per share, respectively.
  • Nutrien is adjusting the ramp up timing of its existing low-cost potash capacity to optimize capital expenditures in-line with the pace of expected demand recovery in 2023 and beyond. We will maintain a flexible approach and now expect to reach 18 million tonnes of annual operational capability in 2026. Nutrien continues to believe long-term fundamentals support the need for our low-cost, incremental potash capability and there is significant value in having flexibility to increase production when the market needs it.

1. These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.

Market Outlook and Guidance

Agriculture and Retail

  • Agricultural fundamentals remain strong and are supported by the lowest global grain stocks-to-use ratio in over 25 years. We expect Ukrainian crop production and exports will continue to be constrained by the impact of the war with Russia and believe it will take more than one growing season to alleviate the supply risk from the market. Spot prices for corn, soybeans, and wheat are up 25 to 50 percent compared to the 10-year average, which supports grower returns and provides an incentive to increase crop production in 2023.
  • We anticipate US major crop acreage will increase by approximately 4 percent in 2023, assuming a more normal planting window compared to the spring of 2022. We expect corn plantings to increase to 91 to 93 million acres in 2023, which is supportive of crop input demand.
  • Brazilian grower economics for soybeans and corn are strong, which we expect will support another year of above-trend acreage growth. Safrinha corn planting and crop input purchases have been delayed due to wet weather, but we expect strong demand as the planting season progresses. Australian growers have benefitted from multiple years of above-average yields and historically high crop prices, positioning them very well financially entering 2023. We expect another year of strong crop production and input demand assuming favorable weather conditions.

Crop Nutrient Markets

  • We believe potash inventories have been drawn down in Brazil and the US following a historic decline in the pace of potash shipments in the second half of 2022. We have seen improved potash demand in early 2023, however buyers continue to take a cautious approach to managing inventories that could lead to a more condensed shipment period as we approach the primary application seasons. Our estimate for global potash shipments in 2023 is 63 to 67 million tonnes, which is still constrained compared to the historical trend demand estimated at around 70 million tonnes.
  • Belarus potash shipments in 2023 are projected to be down 40 to 60 percent and Russian shipments down 15 to 30 percent compared to 2021. We anticipate the reduction in supply will be most apparent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as both Belarusian and Russian exports were heavily weighted to early 2022 before sanctions and export restrictions were imposed.
  • Global nitrogen prices have declined since the beginning of 2023 due to lower European natural gas prices and buyer deferrals. We expect European natural gas prices to be volatile throughout the year and around 30 percent of the region’s nitrogen capacity is currently offline. North American natural gas prices remain highly competitive compared to European and Asian natural gas prices and we expect Henry Hub spot prices between $2.50 to $4.50 per MMBtu in 2023.
  • We anticipate nitrogen supply constraints will persist in 2023, including lower Russian ammonia exports, reduced European operating rates and continued Chinese urea export restrictions. We expect a tight US supply and demand balance ahead of the 2023 spring season due to higher corn acreage and increased US nitrogen exports over the past six months.
  • We expect Chinese phosphate export restrictions to be in place until at least April 2023, anticipate improved demand in North America and Brazil, and the continuation of strong demand in India. Phosphate product margins are expected to be supported by lower raw material sulfur prices due to reduced operating rates and demand in China.

Financial Guidance

Based on market factors detailed above, we are issuing full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.4 to $10.0 billion and full-year 2023 adjusted net earnings guidance of $8.45 to $10.65 per share.

  • Retail adjusted EBITDA guidance assumes strong demand for crop inputs in each of the markets we serve. We expect gross margins for crop nutrients and crop protection products will be lower compared to the record levels achieved in 2022.
  • Potash sales tonnes guidance of 13.8 to 14.6 million tonnes assumes increased demand in our key markets of North America and Brazil and continued global supply constraints in 2023. We have maintained capability to increase sales volumes to our previous expectation of approximately 15 million tonnes if we see stronger demand in the market.
  • Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance of 10.8 to 11.4 million tonnes assumes higher operating rates at our North American plants and a continuation of gas curtailments in Trinidad in 2023. Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance includes 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes of projected ESN® product sales that prior to 2023 were included in the other product category.

All guidance numbers, including those noted above and related sensitives are outlined in the table below.

 

2023 Guidance Ranges 1

(billions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Low

High

Adjusted net earnings per share in US dollars (“Adjusted EPS”)2,3

8.45

10.65

Adjusted EBITDA 2

8.4

10.0

Retail adjusted EBITDA

1.85

2.05

Potash adjusted EBITDA

3.7

4.5

Nitrogen adjusted EBITDA

2.5

3.2

Phosphate adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars)

550

750

Potash sales tonnes (millions) 4

13.8

14.6

Nitrogen sales tonnes (millions) 4

10.8

11.4

Depreciation and amortization

2.1

2.2

Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings (%)

23.5

24.5

 

 

Impact to

2023 Annual Assumptions & Sensitivities 1 

 

Adjusted

Adjusted

(millions of US dollars, except EPS amounts or as otherwise noted)

 

EBITDA

EPS 3

$1/MMBtu change in NYMEX 5

180

0.27

$25/tonne change in realized potash selling prices

300

0.45

$25/tonne change in realized ammonia selling prices

50

0.07

$25/tonne change in realized urea selling prices

80

0.12

2023 average Canadian to US dollar exchange rate

 

1.33

 

2023 NYMEX natural gas (US dollars per MMBtu)

 

~$3.50

 

1. See the “Forward-Looking Statements” section.

 

2. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

 
3. Assumes 503 million shares outstanding for all EPS guidance and sensitivities.  
4. Manufactured products only. Nitrogen sales tonnes guidance includes ESN® products that prior to 2023 were included in the other category.  
5. Nitrogen related impact.  

Consolidated Results

 

Three Months Ended December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

Sales

7,533

 

7,267

 

4

 

37,884

 

27,712

 

37

Freight, transportation and distribution

244

 

198

 

23

 

872

 

851

 

2

Cost of goods sold

4,383

 

3,863

 

13

 

21,588

 

17,452

 

24

Gross margin

2,906

 

3,206

 

(9)

 

15,424

 

9,409

 

64

Expenses

1,247

 

1,379

 

(10)

 

4,615

 

4,628

 

Net earnings

1,118

 

1,207

 

(7)

 

7,687

 

3,179

 

142

Adjusted EBITDA 1

2,095

 

2,463

 

(15)

 

12,170

 

7,126

 

71

Diluted net earnings per share

2.15

 

2.11

 

2

 

14.18

 

5.52

 

157

Adjusted net earnings per share 1

2.02

 

2.47

 

(18)

 

13.19

 

6.23

 

112

Cash provided by operating activities

4,736

 

3,637

 

30

 

8,110

 

3,886

 

109

1. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA increased for the full year of 2022 compared to the same periods in 2021, due to higher net realized selling prices resulting primarily from global supply uncertainties across our nutrient businesses and strong Retail performance. Net earnings and adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, due to lower sales volumes partially offset by higher net realized selling prices. In 2022, we recorded a non-cash impairment reversal of $780 million related to our Phosphate operations, which positively impacted net earnings. Cost of goods sold increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to higher input costs, in particular higher cost of inventory, natural gas and sulfur. Cash provided by operating activities increased in the full year of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to higher net earnings and increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to a higher release of working capital.

Segment Results

Our discussion of segment results set out on the following pages is a comparison of the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to the results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted.

Nutrien Ag Solutions (“Retail”)

 

Three Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

 

Gross Margin

 

Gross Margin (%)

as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crop nutrients

2,320

 

2,035

 

14

 

349

 

428

 

(18)

 

15

 

21

Crop protection products

981

 

1,113

 

(12)

 

413

 

414

 

 

42

 

37

Seed

251

 

189

 

33

 

46

 

57

 

(19)

 

18

 

30

Merchandise

264

 

270

 

(2)

 

41

 

45

 

(9)

 

16

 

17

Nutrien Financial

62

 

51

 

22

 

62

 

51

 

22

 

100

 

100

Services and other 1

237

 

243

 

(2)

 

194

 

201

 

(3)

 

82

 

83

Nutrien Financial elimination 1, 2

(28)

 

(23)

 

22

 

(28)

 

(23)

 

22

 

100

 

100

 

4,087

 

3,878

 

5

 

1,077

 

1,173

 

(8)

 

26

 

30

Cost of goods sold

3,010

 

2,705

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

1,077

 

1,173

 

(8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 3

888

 

911

 

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before finance costs and taxes (“EBIT”)

189

 

262

 

(28)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

202

 

178

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

391

 

440

 

(11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 4

 

2

 

(100)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

391

 

442

 

(12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

2. Represents elimination for the interest and service fees charged by Nutrien Financial to Retail branches.

3. Includes selling expenses of $836 million (2021 – $848 million).

4. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

 

Gross Margin

 

Gross Margin (%)

as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

 

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crop nutrients

10,060

 

7,290

 

38

 

1,766

 

1,597

 

11

 

18

 

22

Crop protection products

7,067

 

6,333

 

12

 

1,936

 

1,551

 

25

 

27

 

24

Seed

2,112

 

2,008

 

5

 

428

 

419

 

2

 

20

 

21

Merchandise

1,019

 

1,033

 

(1)

 

174

 

172

 

1

 

17

 

17

Nutrien Financial

267

 

189

 

41

 

267

 

189

 

41

 

100

 

100

Services and other 1

966

 

980

 

(1)

 

749

 

771

 

(3)

 

78

 

79

Nutrien Financial elimination 1

(141)

 

(99)

 

42

 

(141)

 

(99)

 

42

 

100

 

100

 

21,350

 

17,734

 

20

 

5,179

 

4,600

 

13

 

24

 

26

Cost of goods sold

16,171

 

13,134

 

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

5,179

 

4,600

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses 2

3,621

 

3,378

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBIT

1,558

 

1,222

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

752

 

706

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

2,310

 

1,928

 

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 3

(17)

 

11

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

2,293

 

1,939

 

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Certain immaterial figures have been reclassified for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2. Includes selling expenses of $3,392 million (2021 – $3,124 million).

3. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2022 increased due to higher sales and gross margins across nearly all product categories and regions where we operate. This was supported by strong agriculture fundamentals, higher selling prices and growth in proprietary product margins. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year’s record results as strong sales prices in most product categories were offset by lower volumes and higher cost inventory. Our Retail cash operating coverage ratio1 improved as at December 31, 2022 to 55 percent from 58 percent in the same period in 2021 due to higher gross margin.
  • Crop nutrients sales increased in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 due to higher selling prices. Gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 compared to the same period last year due to strategic procurement and the timing of inventory purchasing in the first half of 2022, with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher cost inventory. Sales volumes decreased for the full year 2022 due to reduced application resulting from a delayed planting season in North America and stronger fourth quarter engagement in 2021 in a rising price environment, slightly offset by increased South American volumes attributed to recent acquisitions.
  • Crop protection products sales and gross margin increased for the full year of 2022, particularly in North America, due to higher selling prices along with increased sales and gross margin in proprietary products. Gross margin was flat in the fourth quarter as higher sales pricing and a favorable sales mix in North America offset a decline in sales volumes compared to a very strong period of demand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased for the full year of 2022, supported by the reliability of our supply chain and strategic procurement in a rising price environment.
  • Seed sales increased in the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 due to higher pricing along with strong North America corn sales, Latin America soybean sales and Australia canola sales. Gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 due to higher pricing with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 attributed to the timing and mix of seed sales compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Merchandise gross margin increased for the full year of 2022 due to strong margin performance in Australia animal management, farm services and general merchandise, with a decrease in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars.
  • Nutrien Financial sales increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to higher utilization and adoption of our programs and a higher interest-bearing trade receivable balance, driven by strong commodity pricing.
  • Services and other sales and gross margin decreased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 mainly due to lower livestock volumes in Australia, along with an unfavorable foreign exchange rate impact on Australian dollars. Fourth quarter 2022 sales benefited from improved selling rates on North American custom application services.
1. These (and any related guidance, if applicable) are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section for further information.

Potash

 

Three Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

 

Tonnes (thousands)

 

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

536

 

497

 

8

 

959

 

1,002

 

(4)

 

560

 

494

 

13

Offshore

841

 

923

 

(9)

 

1,659

 

2,054

 

(19)

 

506

 

450

 

12

 

1,377

 

1,420

 

(3)

 

2,618

 

3,056

 

(14)

 

526

 

465

 

13

Cost of goods sold

310

 

305

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

118

 

100

 

18

Gross margin – total

1,067

 

1,115

 

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

408

 

365

 

12

Expenses 1

198

 

179

 

11

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

34

 

38

 

(11)

EBIT

869

 

936

 

(7)

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

89

 

117

 

(24)

 

and amortization – manufactured 2

442

 

403

 

10

EBITDA/ Adjusted EBITDA

958

 

1,053

 

(9)

 

Potash controllable cash cost of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

product manufactured 2

 

65

 

52

 

25

1. Includes provincial mining taxes of $190 million (2021 – $173 million).

2. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

 

Tonnes (thousands)

 

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

North America

2,485

 

1,638

 

52

 

3,729

 

5,159

 

(28)

 

667

 

317

 

110

Offshore

5,414

 

2,398

 

126

 

8,808

 

8,466

 

4

 

615

 

283

 

117

 

7,899

 

4,036

 

96

 

12,537

 

13,625

 

(8)

 

630

 

296

 

113

Cost of goods sold

1,400

 

1,285

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

94

 

19

Gross margin – total

6,499

 

2,751

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

518

 

202

 

156

Expenses 1

1,173

 

512

 

129

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

35

 

36

 

(1)

EBIT

5,326

 

2,239

 

138

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

443

 

488

 

(9)

 

and amortization – manufactured

553

 

238

 

133

EBITDA

5,769

 

2,727

 

112

 

Potash controllable cash cost of

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 2

 

9

 

(100)

 

product manufactured

 

58

 

52

 

12

Adjusted EBITDA

5,769

 

2,736

 

111

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Includes provincial mining taxes of $1,149 million (2021 – $466 million).

2. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased in the full year of 2022 due to higher net realized selling prices and strong offshore sales volumes, which more than offset lower North American sales volumes, higher royalties and provincial mining taxes. Adjusted EBITDA decreased in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year mainly due to lower volumes from cautious purchasing in a declining price environment, partially offset by higher net realized selling prices.
  • Sales volumes decreased for the full year of 2022 due to a compressed North American spring application season that resulted in high inventory carry-over and cautious purchasing in key markets during the second half of 2022. Offshore sales volumes were the highest of any full year period on record due to reduced supply from Eastern Europe.
  • Net realized selling price increased in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 due to the impact of reduced supply from Eastern Europe. Net realized selling prices decreased from the third quarter of 2022 due to a decline in benchmark pricing.
  • Cost of goods sold per tonne in 2022 increased primarily due to higher royalties resulting from increased net realized selling prices. Potash controllable cash cost of product manufactured increased due to lower production volumes and a pull forward of maintenance activities in the second half of 2022.

Canpotex Sales by Market

(percentage of sales volumes, except as

Three Months Ended December 31

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31

otherwise noted)

2022

2021

Change

 

2022

2021

Change

Latin America

28

37

(9)

 

34

38

(4)

Other Asian markets 1

35

34

1

 

34

35

(1)

China

16

12

4

 

14

11

3

Other markets

10

11

(1)

 

10

10

India

11

6

5

 

8

6

2

 

100

100

 

 

100

100

 

1. All Asian markets except China and India.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nitrogen

 

Three Months Ended December 31

(millions of US dollars, except

Dollars

 

Tonnes (thousands)

 

Average per Tonne

as otherwise noted)

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

 

2022

 

2021

% Change

Manufactured product

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ammonia

689

 

519

 

33

 

776

 

790

 

(2)

 

887

 

656

 

35

Urea

463

 

552

 

(16)

 

705

 

824

 

(14)

 

657

 

670

 

(2)

Solutions, nitrates and sulfates

389

 

385

 

1

 

1,056

 

1,221

 

(14)

 

368

 

316

 

16

 

1,541

 

1,456

 

6

 

2,537

 

2,835

 

(11)

 

607

 

514

 

18

Cost of goods sold

846

 

725

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

333

 

256

 

30

Gross margin – manufactured

695

 

731

 

(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

258

 

6

Gross margin – other 1

4

 

23

 

(83)

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

61

 

52

 

17

Gross margin – total

699

 

754

 

(7)

 

Gross margin excluding depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses (income) ²

13

 

(2)

 

n/m

 

and amortization – manufactured 4

335

 

310

 

8

EBIT

686

 

756

 

(9)

 

Ammonia controllable cash cost of

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

155

 

148

 

5

 

product manufactured 4

 

57

 

45

 

27

EBITDA

841

 

904

 

(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments 3

 

17

 

(100)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

841

 

921

 

(9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1. Includes other nitrogen (including ESN®) and purchased products and comprises net sales of $251 million (2021 – $193 million) less cost of goods sold of $247 million (2021 – $170 million).

2. Includes earnings from equity-accounted investees of $41 million (2021 – $41 million).

3. See Note 2 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

4. These are non-IFRS financial measures. See the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section.

