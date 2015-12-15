OM1 Launches Analytic Reports Uncovering Causes of Medication Discontinuation in Immunology Patients

Proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities and access to deep clinical notes enables OM1 to extract and analyze difficult-to-obtain insights about treatment decisions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OM1 a leading real-world data, outcomes and technology company with a focus on chronic diseases, today announced the launch of its Reasons for Discontinuation (RfD) Analytic Reports. Leveraging the OM1 Real-World Data CloudTM , Immunology Real-World Data Network, and proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the RfD reports contain highly valuable, difficult-to-obtain medication discontinuation trends for bDMARDs, cDMARDs, and tsDMARDs in primary dermatologic and rheumatologic conditions.

Every year, millions of Americans pre-maturely discontinue their medications, which costs the US pharmaceutical industry an estimated $250 billion annually in lost revenue, and can impact the well-being of these patients. Understanding discontinuation patterns in patients is critical so that pharmaceutical companies can act on insights related to tolerability, costs, and emerging contraindications to improve the patient experience. Until now, extracting these insights has been nearly impossible due to key information not being represented in claims or any other type of structured data, but only available in clinical notes.

With its data cloud built on billions of data points from more than 300 million patients and unique AI and modeling capabilities, OM1 is elevating the clinical narrative into actionable insights pharmaceutical companies can rely on to understand patient adherence and clinician prescribing behavior. The analyses, which are conducted across various strata, including patient characteristics, comorbidities, demographic groups, medical histories, and care pathways, are extracting insights from the deep clinical data sets available to OM1 and notes from prescribing clinicians, dating back to 2013.

“Drug manufacturers know when patients are discontinuing their medications based on claims, but they don’t have a clear understanding as to why. Many companies have been dependent on physician recall and limited surveys to understand these reasons. Until now, they have not had the resources to extract reasons for discontinuation directly from the clinical narrative at scale and in a way that would provide actionable insights,” said Stefan C. Weiss, MD FAAD, Managing Director of Dermatology at OM1. “Being able to see precisely why patients and physicians are most likely to stop a therapy is critical for making data-derived decisions to improve commercial performance, patient engagement and ultimately patient outcomes.”

The RfD reports that are available today include rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis, with other conditions to follow, including depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

To learn more about the Reasons for Discontinuation (RfD) Reports and other custom analyses available, please email [email protected].

About OM1

With specialization in chronic conditions, OM1 is re-imagining real-world data and evidence by developing large electronically connected networks of clinicians and health data in immunology, cardiometabolic, mental health and neurosciences, and respiratory and ENT specialty areas. Leveraging its extensive clinical networks and an unparalleled technology and artificial intelligence (AI) platform, OM1 offers industry-leading enriched healthcare datasets, research analytics, data modeling, insights reports, and retrospective and prospective clinical studies. With a focus on high-quality data and clinical outcomes, the offerings are used for accelerating research, demonstrating treatment effectiveness, supporting regulatory submissions, monitoring safety, and informing commercialization.

Contacts

Alyssa Horowitz



[email protected]