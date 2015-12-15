OneStream Named Winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

CPM software provider lands #37 on list of companies with 500-999 employees

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprise, announced it has been recognized as one of the United States’ 2023 Top Workplaces by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces. OneStream was ranked among the Top 50 workplaces for companies with 500-999 employees, landing at #37 on the list. This recognition marks OneStream’s first award recognition of 2023, following strong momentum in 2022 with several leading recognitions and accolades from industry analysts, media and customers.

“OneStream’s recognition is made possible by our exceptional people. Their passion and commitment to delivering customer success shines through in everything they do, driving strong customer partnerships and continued success,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “Our growth is made possible by creating a supportive, collaborative and inclusive work environment that enables employees to innovate and bring their best selves to work each day. We are honored to receive this recognition as a Top Workplace. It is a testament to our people-centric culture and our vision for the future as we continue collaborating around the globe in 2023.”

“Our people are what make OneStream a great place to work. We are committed to creating a collaborative, flexible community for employees to come together, innovate, create and make lasting connections,” said Martha Angle, Vice President, Talent Management & Inclusion at OneStream. “As we continue to grow our global footprint, we remain committed to our people-centric culture by focusing on our mission of customer success and celebrating each other’s wins along the way. We are thrilled to receive this recognition as a Top Workplace, and I look forward to seeing how our community continues to evolve in 2023.”

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

This recognition follows OneStream’s strong momentum in 2022. The company recently announced over $300M in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), with over 1,100 customers and nearly 1,300 employees globally.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream empowers Finance and Operations teams with insights to make faster and more informed decisions every single day. We unleash organizational value by unifying data management, planning, reporting, analytics, financial close and consolidation. All through a single, modern corporate performance management (CPM) platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,100 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1,300 employees. Our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70, 000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage or Workplaces.

