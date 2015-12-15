Online Retailer Das Kostümland Deploys Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management Solution to Strengthen Peak Season Fulfillment

MUNICH, Germany and ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX: DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Das Kostümland, a leading German vendor of costumes and disguises, has deployed Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management system (WMS) to keep pace with dramatic order volume seasonal spikes. The Descartes solution streamlines and accelerates the retailer’s fulfillment processes, increasing operational efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the customer experience.

“We have more than 10,000 SKUs and, during seasonal peaks such as Halloween, we process upwards of 2,000 orders per day,” said Daria May, founder and CEO of Das Kostümland. “With Descartes’ barcode-based pick and pack processes, we’ve increased our warehouse productivity to handle even extreme seasonal order fluctuations without hiring additional labor. By optimizing our fulfillment processes, we’ve reduced picking errors, boosted our returns management efficiency, and improved inventory transparency—which translates to happy customers and a stronger bottom line.”

Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce WMS enables direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers, such as Das Kostümland, to drive significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to optimize the customer experience. It helps companies ship the right items on time, prevents overselling of existing inventory, and provides full visibility into warehouse operations. Pre-integration with major ecommerce platforms, like Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Magento and others, accelerates implementation and time to value.

“We’re pleased to help Das Kostümland boost its fulfillment productivity and scale operations to meet extreme demand peaks—without having to increase resources,” said Dirk Haschke, VP & General Manager, E-Commerce Solutions at Descartes. “The Descartes ecommerce WMS has a strong track record with brands that recognize the importance of fulfillment performance in creating an exceptional customer experience to drive growth.”

