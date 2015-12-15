OpenGate Capital Receives BluWave’s 2023 Top Private Equity Innovator Award

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a global private equity firm, announced today that it has been named a 2023 Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave, the business builders’ network for private equity grade due diligence and value creation needs. The award recognizes select private equity firms for exemplary innovation and leadership, and recipients of the award represent the top 2% in the private equity industry for due diligence, value creation, ESG, and private equity firm operations*.

“We take pride in creating a culture at OpenGate where innovative approaches can flourish, which means we are always looking for opportunities in overlooked areas of investment and unlock value at our portfolio companies through creative, data-informed solutions,” said Andrew Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner at OpenGate. “We thank BluWave for recognizing our firm’s commitment to innovation and leadership, and we are grateful to our investors for their continued support and to the management teams across our portfolio for being incredible partners.”

The BluWave 2023 Top Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, service providers and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem. BluWave partners with more than 500 leading private equity firms and has a one-of-a-kind perspective that enables it to uniquely understand best practices and innovation in private equity.

Private equity firms were assessed across the following criteria:

Proactive due diligence practices

Transformative value creation

Embracement of ESG

Modern private equity firm operations

“The Top Private Equity Innovators have demonstrated their ability to stay ahead of changing environments, engage in transformative due diligence and value creation, and embrace the strategic value of ESG,” says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. “They are leaders in creating economic opportunities and building businesses that provide jobs, and we commend them on their innovation and success.

For complete information on the BluWave 2023 Private Equity Innovator Awards and the recipients, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/awards/.

* BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the private equity firms evaluated or recognized under the Top Private Equity Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. However, BluWave may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements. Top 2% in the PE industry is based on BluWave’s review of the more than 5,000 PE firms in the U.S. and Canada from which the PE firms were selected as award recipients.

About OpenGate Capital

OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of businesses to create new value through operational improvements, innovation, and growth. Established in 2005, OpenGate Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with a European office in Paris, France. OpenGate’s professionals possess the critical skills needed to acquire, transition, operate, build, and scale successful businesses. To date, OpenGate Capital has executed 41 platform acquisitions across North America and Europe. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

About BluWave

BluWave is the business builders’ network for private equity grade service provider needs. The company’s platform combines concierge-like consultative support with technology, data, and AI to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation, and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top tier individuals and service providing groups. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest growing companies and today serves more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

