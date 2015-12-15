Orbital Insight Expands Global Customer Base With Rollout of Recently Launched TerraScope Platform

Company Also Receives New Growth Capital from Existing Investors in Recognition of Recent Contract Wins and to Support TerraScope Marketing to Additional Customers in Enterprise-Class Commercial and Federal Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orbital Insight, the leader in geospatial intelligence, today announced it has secured new global customer agreements including new customer wins and expansions leveraging the company’s recently released geospatial analytics platform, TerraScope – the only self-serve multi-sensor analytics platform in the world that blends computer vision and geolocation sensor data to detect changes, monitor activity, and discover patterns of life at any location on Earth.

Since releasing TerraScope in Q4 2022, Orbital Insight has secured several key clients across the globe, including multinational brand names in the Energy, Industrial Materials, and Information Services sectors in North America, and the Semiconductors, Telecommunications, and Financial Services sectors across Asia.

TerraScope is the next generation platform evolved from Orbital Insight’s industry-leading GO Platform with even easier-to-use multi-sensor data fusion, a library of pre-defined analysis for single-click insights, and massive scalability for analysis on millions of areas of interest (AOI) to operate globally.

In recognition of its recent contract wins and to support TerraScope’s marketing to additional customers, Orbital Insight also announced the closing of a new financing round in Q1 2023, which included virtually all of the company’s existing investors.

“We are very pleased to see our commercial and national security customers and investors realizing the power, value, and ROI of true multi-sensor analytics and insights to support critical-use cases like facility monitoring, supply chain risk management, and site intelligence,” said Kevin E. O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Orbital Insight. “We look forward to continuing to partner with our existing and new customers to leverage our deep expertise in AI, intelligent product design, and embedded customer-first culture. We are encouraged by strong customer demand for TerraScope, which continues to generate new investor interest in our company.”

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight provides geospatial intelligence and location analytics solutions that help organizations understand what’s happening on and to the Earth. Customers, including Unilever, RBC Capital Markets, The World Bank, and the U.S. Department of Defense, use Orbital Insight’s self-service analytics platform to make smarter business decisions, build sustainable supply chains, and improve national security. For more information, visit www.orbitalinsight.com.

