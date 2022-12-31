ORION CORPORATION

Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2022, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published

Orion Group’s Financial Statement documents for 2022 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company’s website at http://www.orion.fi/en and are attached to this release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as xHTML file. The primary statements and notes to the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Orion’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000.

The official Financial Statement documents in accordance with the requirements of the Finnish Accounting Act and the Companies Act, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor’s Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2023.

Orion’s Corporate Governance Statement 2022 and Remuneration Report 2022, both adopted by the Board of Directors, have also been published as separate reports in Finnish and English on the Company’s website at http://www.orion.fi/en and are attached to this release.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

