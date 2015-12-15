Pardes Biosciences to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing PBI-0451 as a potential stand-alone novel direct-acting, oral antiviral drug candidate for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of Pardes’ website at www.pardesbio.com, with an archived replay available for 30 days following the event.

About Pardes Biosciences, Inc.

Pardes Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company created to help solve pandemic-sized problems, starting with COVID-19. We are dedicated to discovering and developing potent and easy-to-prescribe oral antiviral drug candidates so that patients everywhere can get well sooner. For more information, please visit www.pardesbio.com.

