Peace Tec Lab and MC Launch Sharing-platform PoC in Indonesia’s BSD City

TOKYO, Feb 28, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – Peace Tec Lab, Inc. and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have commenced a joint proof of concept (PoC) in BSD City to test Peace Tec Lab’s “product-sharing service” platform outside Japan. BSD City, located in South Tangerang, the suburbs of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, is Sinar Mas Land (SML)’s flagship urban development in Indonesia.

PoC Background and Aims

Peace Tec Lab’s corporate philosophy is to help create societies where people can have equal experience by promoting the lending and borrowing of products. To that end, it has developed a platform called “Alice Style,” through which people in Japan can either share their items to one another through the platform’s basic service, or freely share as many of the platform’s products as they wish through its monthly-subscription “Prime” service.

MC’s latest business model focuses on combining platforms developed through digital transformations (DX) with energy transformations (EX) designed to reduce carbon emissions. This model encompasses MC’s smart-city-focused urban-development operations, which the company is striving to grow into a new earnings driver, both in Japan and throughout the world.

A case in point is MC’s signing in March 2020 of a basic agreement with SML to enhance the value of overall BSD area of approximately 6,000-hectare. SML is Indonesia’s largest and most diverse property developer, and MC has been working with it under the terms of this agreement for both urban management and the implementation of the smart and digital solutions in BSD City.

This PoC represents MC’s second city-service undertaking with SML. It will involve joint assessments by MC and Peace Tec Lab, including how much need BSD City’s residents have for the product-sharing service platform, and whether the area presents any future business potential in developing this kind of sharing service. To be conducted over two separate three-month periods at the AEON Mall BSD City shopping center, the PoC will exhibit and rent to BSD City residents a wide range of mostly Japanese-brand general merchandise, including beauty, health and other products.

