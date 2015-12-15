Personalis to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference



Participating on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at The Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT

Participating on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at The Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference



Presenting on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis’ Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale, and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and News Center, and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Caroline Corner



[email protected]

415-202-5678

Media Contact:



Jennifer Temple



[email protected]

www.personalis.com

650-752-1300