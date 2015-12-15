Personalized Learning Innovation Distinguishes Realizeit on the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems

Fosway analysis identifies Realizeit as “Potential Challenger” with innovative adaptive learning system.

PALATINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adaptive–Realizeit, the provider of AI and analytics-powered adaptive learning technology that transforms training and learning through personalization, announced that the company has been positioned as a “Potential Challenger” in the 2023 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems. The Fosway positioning signals the increasing innovation and feature set in Realizeit’s personalized learning system. With interest expanding in personalized, adaptive learning in the European and global markets, Realizeit’s should be a strong consideration as organizations look to modernize their learning approach.

Realizeit aligns well with the latest Fosway 9-Grid™ criteria for adaptive learning functionality including continuous personalization, support for adaptive learning pathways, and automatic creation of microlearning using AI. From personalized onboarding to ongoing needs including new-hire training, job-skills training, product training, compliance, reinforcement, reskilling, and upskilling, Realizeit’s AI-powered personalized learning system continuously enables individuals to perform in their roles through more effective, efficient, engaging, and tailored learning experiences.

“Personalisation is an important trend in this year’s Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “As a Potential Challenger, Realizeit’s adaptive learning technology is enabling customers to provide a more personalised learning experience based on the individual needs of employees and at scale.”

“We are delighted with this recognition,” said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. “With personalized learning now being widely recognized as making a positive impact on individual performance, our intelligent, adaptive learning system enables organizations to finally make learning and training individual-centric, job-relevant and performance-focused. To aim and link learning in the flow of work to individual performance is what modern learning experience is all about and Realizeit makes that happen for organizations.”

About Realizeit

Realizeit helps the world’s premier organizations achieve personalized training and learning at scale to impact individual and organizational performance. The Realizeit adaptive learning platform delivers a personalized learning experience to every learner that maximizes the return on their time invested in learning.

Learning Technologies awarded Realizeit the 2022 Gold Award for “Best Use of Learning Data Analytics to Impact Learner and Business Performance.” Training Industry also named Realizeit a Top 20 Advanced Learning Technologies company. To see the Realizeit solution in action, request a demo at https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway’s Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

Contacts

Inese Hoover



(224) 993-0117