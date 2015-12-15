Pickering Energy Partners Advised NeuVentus Management on Capital Raise and Project Development

Newly Established Platform Focuses on Clean Hydrogen Transportation and Storage

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pickering Energy Partners advised the NeuVentus management team on the launch of NeuVentus, LLC, a newly formed platform backed by Lotus Infrastructure Partners, formerly known as Starwood Energy Capital. NeuVentus is focused on developing and delivering clean hydrogen pipeline transportation and salt cavern hydrogen storage projects. In addition to advising the NeuVentus management team on its formation capital raise, the PEP team supported management’s project development and its go-to market strategy.

Clean hydrogen has emerged as a key component in global efforts to decarbonize. NeuVentus will develop, own and operate key midstream infrastructure and play a crucial role in facilitating the energy transition and decarbonizing the hardest-to-abate industries. In addition to clean hydrogen and its derivatives like ammonia and methanol, NeuVentus will provide transportation and storage services to adjacent industries like industrial gases.

“We are proud to have advised the NeuVentus team on this transaction and to have supported their initial project development efforts. This deal is a perfect example of how PEP seamlessly brings together its strategy consulting and investment banking expertise to add value to our clients,” said Ismail Hammami, a Partner in PEP’s Advisory business who led the work with NeuVentus. “Our team at PEP is excited to continue to work with entrepreneurs and early-stage companies as they seek to commercialize innovation and access capital.”

“The energy landscape is constantly evolving, and at PEP, we are dedicated to helping our clients navigate this transition and identify new opportunities,” adds Dan Pickering, Chief Investment Officer of Pickering Energy Partners. “We are honored to be a part of the formation of NeuVentus and look forward to working with more companies that are driving innovation and growth in the industry.”

About Pickering Energy Partners

PEP is an energy-focused financial services platform. Our expertise spans decades across the entire energy landscape. We’ve deployed over $16 billion across all energy sub-sectors. We are, at our core, trusted energy advisors, investors, and partners alongside our clients. The PEP platform includes Investments, Research, Capital Markets, Investment Banking and Consulting. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, PEP delivers an experienced, opportunistic team that aims to provide guidance and long-term value for clients while having a positive impact on the companies and communities that PEP invests in.

For more information, please visit www.PickeringEnergyPartners.com.

Pickering Energy Partners LP (“PEP”) is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Affiliated PEP Advisory LLC (“PEP BD”) is a registered broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

