Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 revenue grew 4% year over year to $877 million. 2022 revenue increased 9% year over year to $2,803 million.

Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 4% year over year to 450 million.

GAAP net income was $17 million for Q4. GAAP net loss was $96 million for 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $196 million and $442 million for Q4 and 2022, respectively.

Pinterest also announced its board of directors’ authorization to repurchase up to $500 million of its Class A common stock over the next 12 months.

“2022 was a solid year as we returned to MAU growth, deepened engagement and saw our personalization and relevance investments start to pay off,” said Bill Ready, Pinterest CEO. “We’re building upon this foundation by staying focused on growing monetization per user, integrating shopping throughout the core user experience, and increasingly driving operational rigor. While the industry as a whole is facing headwinds, we are adapting quickly to a changing macro environment and are committed to creating a more positive online experience for our users and advertisers.”

Pinterest also announced that its board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its Class A common stock over the next 12 months. Under the stock repurchase program, Pinterest is authorized to repurchase, from time-to-time, shares of its Class A common stock through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or in other such manner as permitted by securities law and as determined by management at such time and in such amounts as management may decide. The program does not obligate Pinterest to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Chief Financial Officer Transition

Separately, Pinterest today announced that Todd Morgenfeld, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Operations, will transition from Pinterest to pursue new career opportunities on July 1, 2023.

“On behalf of the entire company and Board of Directors, I’d like to thank Todd for his outstanding contributions to Pinterest over the past six-plus years,” said Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest. “Todd led the company’s IPO process, built a strong finance function and advanced our revenue functions and business operations. He’s been a disciplined creator of shareholder value; during Todd’s tenure, Pinterest’s revenue increased ten-fold and margins expanded meaningfully. I’m personally grateful for Todd’s partnership over the past two quarters and appreciate his commitment to a seamless transition.”

“I am honored to have been part of the transformational growth and change Pinterest has undergone these last six years,” said Morgenfeld. “I’m especially proud of the extraordinary team we have built, and I look forward to watching the company continue to innovate, execute and grow over the next several years.”

As part of this announcement, effective immediately, Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Bill Watkins, Chief Revenue Officer, will now report directly to Bill Ready, CEO. These functions are critical to delivering value to Pinners and advertisers and will work closely with the Executive Team on executing against strategic priorities.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended



December 31, % Change Year Ended December 31, % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 877,209 $ 846,655 4 % $ 2,802,574 $ 2,578,027 9 % Net income (loss) $ 17,491 $ 174,699 (90 )% $ (96,047 ) $ 316,438 (130 )% Non-GAAP net income* $ 203,109 $ 339,447 (40 )% $ 425,988 $ 778,455 (45 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 195,785 $ 350,859 (44 )% $ 441,935 $ 814,369 (46 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 22 % 41 % 16 % 32 % ____________________ NM – not meaningful * For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “―About non-GAAP financial measures” and the tables under “―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results” included at the end of this release.

Q4 and Full Year 2022 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and ARPU based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended



December 31, % Change Year Ended December 31, % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue – Global $ 877 $ 847 4 % $ 2,803 $ 2,578 9 % Revenue – U.S. and Canada $ 722 $ 689 5 % $ 2,309 $ 2,133 8 % Revenue – Europe $ 123 $ 132 (7 )% $ 398 $ 382 4 % Revenue – Rest of World $ 32 $ 25 26 % $ 95 $ 62 52 % MAUs – Global 450 431 4 % 450 431 4 % MAUs – U.S. and Canada 95 95 — % 95 95 — % MAUs – Europe 124 122 2 % 124 122 2 % MAUs – Rest of World 231 215 8 % 231 215 8 % ARPU – Global $ 1.96 $ 1.93 1 % $ 6.36 $ 5.79 10 % ARPU – U.S. and Canada $ 7.60 $ 7.17 6 % $ 24.38 $ 21.07 16 % ARPU – Europe $ 1.01 $ 1.10 (9 )% $ 3.23 $ 3.03 7 % ARPU – Rest of World $ 0.14 $ 0.11 21 % $ 0.43 $ 0.29 49 %

Guidance

Our current expectation is that Q1 2023 revenue will grow low single digits on a year-over-year percentage basis, which takes into account slightly lower foreign exchange headwinds than Q4 2022. We expect our Q1 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses to decline to low double digits percent quarter-over-quarter*.

_____________

*We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for certain forward-looking non-GAAP operating expenses or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as share-based compensation expense, which is impacted by, among other things, employee retention and decisions around future equity grants to employees. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results and, as such, we also believe that any reconciliations provided would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter 2022 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures and slide presentation are also available. We will not be publishing a letter to shareholders this quarter. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as “believe,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: general economic and political uncertainty in global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth, including inflation, fear of recession, foreign exchange fluctuations and supply-chain issues as well as events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; our ability to attract and retain creators that create relevant and engaging content on our platform; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on online application stores’ and internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on our business as well as on global and regional economies and economic activity; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with our hosting services and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of February 6, 2023. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and constant currency revenue growth rates. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net, provision for (benefit from) income taxes and non-cash charitable contributions. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and non-cash charitable contributions. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under “―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results” included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. The number of MAUs do not include Shuffles users unless they would otherwise qualify as MAUs. Unless otherwise indicated, we present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We measure monetization of our platform through our average revenue per user metric. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average of the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,611,063 $ 1,419,630 Marketable securities 1,087,164 1,060,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $12,672 and $8,282 as of as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 681,532 653,355 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 74,918 48,090 Total current assets 3,454,677 3,181,563 Property and equipment, net 59,575 53,401 Operating lease right-of-use assets 206,253 227,912 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 124,822 61,115 Other assets 17,403 13,247 Total assets $ 3,862,730 $ 3,537,238 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 87,920 $ 17,675 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 292,611 242,131 Total current liabilities 380,531 259,806 Operating lease liabilities 178,694 209,181 Other liabilities 21,851 29,508 Total liabilities 581,076 498,495 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 593,918 and 568,228 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 89,284 and 88,644 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 5,407,724 5,059,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,419 ) (2,181 ) Accumulated deficit (2,114,658 ) (2,018,611 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,281,654 3,038,743 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,862,730 $ 3,537,238

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 877,209 $ 846,655 $ 2,802,574 $ 2,578,027 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 185,028 141,248 678,597 529,320 Research and development 265,240 240,856 948,980 780,264 Sales and marketing 317,270 190,525 933,133 641,279 General and administrative 103,803 94,578 343,541 300,977 Total costs and expenses 871,341 667,207 2,904,251 2,251,840 Income (loss) from operations 5,868 179,448 (101,677 ) 326,187 Interest income 17,172 822 30,943 4,204 Interest expense and other income (expense), net 5,734 (3,429 ) (15,210 ) (9,420 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 28,774 176,841 (85,944 ) 320,971 Provision for income taxes 11,283 2,142 10,103 4,533 Net income (loss) $ 17,491 $ 174,699 $ (96,047 ) $ 316,438 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.27 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.25 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.46 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 674,385 651,077 665,732 640,030 Diluted 674,385 690,167 665,732 691,651

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (96,047 ) $ 316,438 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 46,489 27,500 Share-based compensation 497,123 415,382 Non-cash charitable contributions — 45,300 Other (13,889 ) 9,607 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (28,856 ) (88,862 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,214 ) (14,727 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,024 43,995 Accounts payable 70,777 (33,451 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,627 82,435 Operating lease liabilities (52,832 ) (50,710 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 469,202 752,907 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (28,984 ) (9,031 ) Purchases of marketable securities (1,028,480 ) (1,104,087 ) Sales of marketable securities 7,417 274,654 Maturities of marketable securities 1,007,861 849,520 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (86,059 ) (36,914 ) Net cash used in investing activities (128,245 ) (25,858 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 12,882 23,912 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units and restricted stock awards (161,809 ) — Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities — (1,750 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (148,927 ) 22,162 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,434 ) (1,058 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 190,596 748,153 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,427,064 678,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,617,660 $ 1,427,064 Supplemental cash flow information Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 31,515 $ 118,977 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,611,063 $ 1,419,630 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,067 1,137 Restricted cash included in other assets 5,530 6,297 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,617,660 $ 1,427,064

PINTEREST, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 2,829 $ 1,931 $ 7,629 $ 7,438 Research and development 100,166 115,048 324,161 309,715 Sales and marketing 45,903 13,400 99,467 52,691 General and administrative 21,414 9,021 65,866 45,538 Total share-based compensation $ 170,312 $ 139,400 $ 497,123 $ 415,382 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 4,974 $ 296 $ 8,583 $ 579 Sales and marketing 10,135 45 15,540 45 General and administrative 197 197 789 711 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 15,306 $ 538 $ 24,912 $ 1,335 Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 871,341 $ 667,207 $ 2,904,251 $ 2,251,840 Share-based compensation (170,312 ) (139,400 ) (497,123 ) (415,382 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (15,306 ) (538 ) (24,912 ) (1,335 ) Non-cash charitable contributions — (24,810 ) — (45,300 ) Total non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 685,723 $ 502,459 $ 2,382,216 $ 1,789,823 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 17,491 $ 174,699 $ (96,047 ) $ 316,438 Depreciation and amortization 19,605 7,201 46,489 27,500 Share-based compensation 170,312 139,400 497,123 415,382 Interest income (17,172 ) (822 ) (30,943 ) (4,204 ) Interest expense and other (income) expense, net (5,734 ) 3,429 15,210 9,420 Provision for income taxes 11,283 2,142 10,103 4,533 Non-cash charitable contributions — 24,810 — 45,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,785 $ 350,859 $ 441,935 $ 814,369

Contacts

Press:



Tessa Chen



[email protected]

Investor relations:



Neil Doshi



[email protected]

Read full story here