Plymouth Rock Technologies Announces Management Team Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 3, 2023) – Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) (“Plymouth Rock”, “PRT”, “Plyrotech”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing unmanned technologies, today announced the appointment of Carl Cagliarini, Principal Founder of PRT as Interim Chief Executive, taking over from Mr. Dana Wheeler following his resignation.

The board of directors has appointed PRT Director, Mr. Philip Lancaster to serve as company President and Corporate Secretary.

“I am incredibly excited to take on this role, and I am deeply convinced that PRT has a bright future ahead,” stated Cagliarini. “As Interim CEO, my immediate priorities will be spending the first weeks and months elevating the PRT brand across professional markets and ensuring the company has sufficient resources to meet our goal of building the next generation of large, unmanned technologies.”

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multirotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

