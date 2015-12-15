PowerSchool Appoints New Chief Customer Officer to Supercharge Company Growth

Paul Brook brings over 25 years of world-class customer success expertise to the cloud-based education technology leader as the company aims to expand U.S. and International Market Share

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that Paul Brook joins the company as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) beginning February 1, 2023.

Brook brings over two-decades experience developing and managing world-class customer success, services, support, and renewal organizations for SaaS and on-premises software companies. As CCO, Brook will lead PowerSchool’s Professional Services and Customer Support teams, further aligning the organization’s strategy with the company’s business plan and overall strategic vision.

“With Paul’s track record and expertise, I’m confident he is the right leader to continue growing PowerSchool’s customer-first culture,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “Paul will be the driving force in growing our Services and Support organization’s capabilities to support our growing global customer base.”

Brook’s previous experience includes:

Global Head of Customer Success & Services at HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP), where he served as a member of the Leadership team and led the Customer Success Management, Customer Success Architects, Professional Services, and Customer Enablement organizations.

Chief Customer Officer at Spigit, where he led as the first CCO, guiding the company through the sale of the Mindjet business, the acquisition of Kindling, and ultimately the successful acquisition of Spigit to Planview.

Vice President at Oracle, leading a Global Customer Support team of over 2,500 employees while responsible for the Global EBusiness, Peoplesoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, and Fusion Support organizations.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that is powering the digital transformation of the education industry,” said Paul Brook. “I am excited about the opportunity to continue growing PowerSchool’s world-class customer support & services by placing PowerSchool customers at the forefront of every business decision.”

In his spare time, Paul is an avid music lover who enjoys both listening to and playing music. Paul also loves playing golf and spending time with family.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

