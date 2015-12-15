Praetorian Appoints Peter Kwan as Vice President of Engineering

Industry Expert to Champion Praetorian’s Pioneering ASM Cybersecurity Solution, Chariot, Through its Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Praetorian, a leading offensive security company, today announced the appointment of industry leader Peter Kwan to the position of vice president of Engineering.

“With more than two decades of experience, Peter is a proven engineering leader and customer success champion,” said Chief Executive Officer Nathan Sportsman. “He has a well-earned reputation for being a hands-on leader and mentor and for building, scaling, and supporting teams to work together. His focus on growing the people in his organizations and his engineering mindset make him a great fit to lead the Praetorian engineering team. We are pleased to welcome him aboard.”

As vice president of Engineering, Kwan will be responsible for the evolution of Chariot, Praetorian’s managed attack surface and adversarial emulation platform. As the market’s first total attack lifecycle solution, Chariot features an intelligent attack surface management (ASM) platform and offensive security managed services. Using automation and artificial intelligence (AI), the Chariot platform identifies attack surface exposure points using both outside-in (adversarial) and inside-out (cloud-integration) knowledge to prioritize real risk. Praetorian’s “red team” experts then extend the technology by emulating the latest attack techniques to validate compromise paths and integrate seamlessly into customer enterprise security teams to eliminate false positives and speed risk mitigation. The combination of Praetorian’s security engineering and expertise enables overburdened security teams facing talent shortages and rapidly changing internet-based environments to identify, attack, detect, and prevent real compromise within minutes.

“I am excited to be joining the incredibly talented engineering team at Praetorian, a company that embodies the core operating principles I strongly believe in – open-mindedness, a focus on delivering results to its customer, and encouraging growth and collaboration amongst people and teams,” said Kwan. “Immense value is created when product, engineering, and customer success are aligned to solve real customer problems, and I look forward to partnering with the rest of Praetorian and its customers to lead Chariot in its continued growth as the first product to offer a total attack lifecycle solution featuring both offensive security managed services and an intelligent ASM platform.”

Prior to joining Praetorian, Kwan held several roles at LogicHub, including chief of staff and vice president of Engineering. His achievements there included recreating and leading the company’s customer success team as well as managing the global engineering and UX teams. Additionally, he served as senior director of Engineering at Sumo Logic and as a principal software engineer at Narus Inc. Through his experience working with Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) as a member of their research staff and time spent at Princeton as a Ph.D. candidate and research assistant, Kwan also brings to Praetorian an extensive research and educational background.

