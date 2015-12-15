Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Revenue of $115.6 million in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Record Annual Revenue of $488.4 million in 2022

Increases share repurchase authorization to $250 million

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proto Labs, Inc. (the “Company” or “Protolabs”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights include:

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $115.6 million, representing a 6.5 percent decrease compared to revenue of $123.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue generated from our digital network powered by Hubs was $14.8 million in the fourth quarter, representing growth of 49.6 percent over the fourth quarter of 2021 and 22.2 percent sequential growth compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $115.1 million, or ($4.24) per diluted share, driven by a goodwill impairment charge of $118.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $7.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Expanded Share Repurchase Program:

  • On February 7, 2023, Protolabs’ Board of Directors approved $50 million increase to existing Share Repurchase Program, bringing the total amount authorized under the program to $250 million.
  • As of December 31, 2022, the Company has purchased $117.7 million under the program, which expires December 31, 2024.
  • With the increased authorization, the Company has $132.3 million remaining to repurchase shares under the expanded program.

“In a challenging economic environment, impacted by inflation, slowing growth and continued supply chain challenges, our Protolabs and Hubs teams continued to delight our customers as together we build the most comprehensive digital manufacturing capabilities in the world,” said Rob Bodor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Following the launch of several new offers in 2022 and early 2023, we are well-positioned to extend our market differentiation with quality internal manufacturing at speed and the expansive breadth and depth afforded by our curated network of manufacturing partners.”

Full Year 2022 Highlights include:

  • Record annual revenue of $488.4 million in 2022.
  • Protolabs served 56,333 unique product developers during the year.
  • Gross margin was 44.1 percent of revenue in 2022, compared to 45.6 percent in 2021.
  • EBITDA margin was (12.2 percent) of revenue in 2022 driven by a fourth quarter goodwill impairment charge of $118.0 million, compared to 16.5 percent in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1 percent of revenue in 2022, compared to 18.3 percent in 2021. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • Net loss for 2022 was $103.5 million, or ($3.77) per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $41.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
  • Cash and investments balance was $106.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

“As we narrow our focus in 2023 on growth of our Injection Molding business and accelerating growth from the integrated Protolabs and Hubs CNC offer, we are managing expenses to enable continued strategic investments which we expect to drive profitable revenue growth,” said Dan Schumacher, Chief Financial Officer. “Combined with a healthy financial position and strong cash balance, disciplined cost management will help fuel growth of the business while returning capital to our shareholders.”

Expanded Share Repurchase Program

Under the expanded $250 million Share Repurchase Program, shares of the Company’s common stock may be repurchased periodically, including in the open market or privately negotiated transactions. The actual timing, manner, number, and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on several factors, including the market price of Proto Labs’ common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements, and other business considerations. The Share Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares of the Company’s stock.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service line that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue earned from our acquisition of Hubs (collectively, “non-GAAP revenue growth”). Management believes these metrics are useful in evaluating the underlying business trends and ongoing operating performance of the Company.

The Company has included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and EBITDA, adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has also included earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin (“EBITDA margin”) and EBITDA margin, adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “Adjusted EBITDA margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, costs related to the closure of Japan, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results. The Company has included non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, costs related to the Japan closure activities and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP operating margin”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has included non-GAAP net income, adjusted for goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, costs related to the closure of Japan, and transaction costs (collectively, “non-GAAP net income”), in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results.

The Company has provided below reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan, non-GAAP revenue growth by region and by service, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are used by the Company’s management and board of directors to understand and evaluate operating performance and trends and provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s business. Accordingly, the Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and first quarter 2023 outlook today, February 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EST. To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-709-8150 or outside the U.S. dial 201-689-8354 at least five minutes prior to the 8:30 a.m. EST start time. No participant code is required. A simultaneous webcast of the call and accompanying presentation will be available via the investor relations section of the Protolabs website and the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3nzbm3z. A replay will be available for 14 days following the call on the investor relations section of the Protolabs website.

About Protolabs

Protolabs is the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world. Our digital factories produce low-volume parts in days while our supply network powered by Hubs unlocks advanced capabilities and volume pricing at higher quantities. The result? One manufacturing source—from prototyping to production—for product developers, engineers, and supply chain teams across the globe. See what’s next at protolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Protolabs to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are described in the “Risk Factors” section within reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Protolabs’ future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Protolabs cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, Protolabs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

56,558

 

 

$

65,929

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

 

23,568

 

 

 

11,580

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

76,225

 

 

 

80,051

 

Inventory

 

 

13,578

 

 

 

13,161

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

4,042

 

 

 

1,321

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

12,597

 

 

 

11,450

 

Total current assets

 

 

186,568

 

 

 

183,492

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

257,785

 

 

 

280,346

 

Goodwill

 

 

273,991

 

 

 

400,610

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

31,250

 

 

 

37,998

 

Long-term marketable securities

 

 

26,419

 

 

 

14,340

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

3,844

 

 

 

5,578

 

Finance lease assets

 

 

17,532

 

 

 

1,898

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

4,779

 

 

 

4,320

 

Total assets

 

$

802,168

 

 

$

928,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

17,356

 

 

$

25,364

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

12,743

 

 

 

13,704

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

22,384

 

 

 

11,980

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,561

 

 

 

3,298

 

Current finance lease liabilities

 

 

17,537

 

 

 

550

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

71,581

 

 

 

54,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,255

 

 

 

2,245

 

Long-term finance lease liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

1,351

 

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

 

 

26,322

 

 

 

35,892

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

4,362

 

 

 

5,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

697,648

 

 

 

828,493

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

802,168

 

 

$

928,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Injection Molding

 

$

44,885

 

 

$

53,905

 

 

$

200,578

 

 

$

226,117

 

CNC Machining

 

 

46,563

 

 

 

44,858

 

 

 

188,372

 

 

 

166,811

 

3D Printing

 

 

19,530

 

 

 

18,727

 

 

 

78,988

 

 

 

72,721

 

Sheet Metal

 

 

4,432

 

 

 

5,607

 

 

 

19,498

 

 

 

20,397

 

Other

 

 

197

 

 

 

485

 

 

 

962

 

 

 

2,052

 

Total revenue

 

 

115,607

 

 

 

123,582

 

 

 

488,398

 

 

 

488,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

67,000

 

 

 

68,170

 

 

 

272,933

 

 

 

265,407

 

Gross profit

 

 

48,607

 

 

 

55,412

 

 

 

215,465

 

 

 

222,691

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and sales

 

 

20,517

 

 

 

20,229

 

 

 

82,752

 

 

 

82,175

 

Research and development

 

 

8,906

 

 

 

10,386

 

 

 

38,222

 

 

 

44,241

 

General and administrative

 

 

17,774

 

 

 

11,747

 

 

 

67,544

 

 

 

55,933

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Closure of Japan business

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

165,739

 

 

 

42,362

 

 

 

313,448

 

 

 

182,349

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(117,132

)

 

 

13,050

 

 

 

(97,983

)

 

 

40,342

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

429

 

 

 

(118

)

 

 

106

 

 

 

(158

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(116,703

)

 

 

12,932

 

 

 

(97,877

)

 

 

40,184

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,638

)

 

 

1,022

 

 

 

5,585

 

 

 

6,812

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(115,065

)

 

$

11,910

 

 

$

(103,462

)

 

$

33,372

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(4.24

)

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

(3.77

)

 

$

1.21

 

Diluted

 

$

(4.24

)

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

(3.77

)

 

$

1.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute net (loss) income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,136,821

 

 

 

27,555,357

 

 

 

27,409,838

 

 

 

27,617,627

 

Diluted

 

 

27,136,821

 

 

 

27,562,694

 

 

 

27,409,838

 

 

 

27,653,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(103,462

)

 

$

33,372

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

39,425

 

 

 

40,488

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

17,545

 

 

 

19,095

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

(9,499

)

 

 

339

 

Changes in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(13,253

)

Loss on impairment of goodwill

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Impairments related to closure of Japan business

 

 

2,842

 

 

 

 

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

(1,211

)

 

 

 

Other

 

 

35

 

 

 

842

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(1,604

)

 

 

(25,641

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

62,079

 

 

 

55,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, equipment and other capital assets

 

 

(21,686

)

 

 

(34,209

)

Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other capital assets

 

 

4,108

 

 

 

 

Cash used for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(127,413

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(46,872

)

 

 

(16,159

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

 

1,998

 

 

 

64,913

 

Proceeds from call redemptions and maturities of marketable securities

 

 

19,360

 

 

 

18,204

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(43,092

)

 

 

(94,664

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

5,862

 

Purchases of shares withheld for tax obligations

 

 

(1,682

)

 

 

(4,225

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(29,659

)

 

 

(23,279

)

Principal repayments of finance lease obligations

 

 

(531

)

 

 

(552

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(27,922

)

 

 

(22,198

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(436

)

 

 

(54

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(9,371

)

 

 

(61,674

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

65,929

 

 

 

127,603

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

56,558

 

 

$

65,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income per Share

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Non-GAAP net (loss) income, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, goodwill impairment, costs related to Japan closure activities and transaction costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net (loss) income

 

$

(115,065

)

 

$

11,910

 

 

$

(103,462

)

 

$

33,372

 

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

3,556

 

 

 

17,545

 

 

 

19,095

 

Amortization expense

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

6,096

 

 

 

6,153

 

Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency

 

 

(490

)

 

 

215

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

556

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Costs related to Japan closure activities

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

 

 

(4,705

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,575

)

Total adjustments 2

 

 

123,776

 

 

 

618

 

 

 

148,823

 

 

 

15,229

 

Income tax benefits on adjustments 3

 

 

(1,753

)

 

 

(1,150

)

 

 

(4,271

)

 

 

(5,789

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

6,958

 

 

$

11,378

 

 

$

41,090

 

 

$

42,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

1.55

 

Diluted

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

27,136,821

 

 

 

27,555,357

 

 

 

27,409,838

 

 

 

27,617,627

 

Diluted

 

 

27,151,991

 

 

 

27,562,694

 

 

 

27,433,257

 

 

 

27,653,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

 

2

Stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency, goodwill impairment, costs related to Japan closure activities and transaction costs were included in the following GAAP consolidated statement of operations categories:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

840

 

 

$

990

 

 

$

3,541

 

 

$

3,964

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing and sales

 

 

816

 

 

 

895

 

 

 

3,295

 

 

 

3,736

 

Research and development

 

 

488

 

 

 

689

 

 

 

2,190

 

 

 

2,833

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,580

 

 

 

(2,171

)

 

 

14,615

 

 

 

4,140

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Closure of Japan business

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

123,426

 

 

 

(587

)

 

 

145,030

 

 

 

10,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(490

)

 

 

215

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

556

 

Total adjustments

 

$

123,776

 

 

$

618

 

 

$

148,823

 

 

$

15,229

 

3

For the three-month and year-ended periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, income tax effects were calculated using the effective tax rate for the relevant jurisdictions. The Company’s non-GAAP tax rates differ from its GAAP tax rates due primarily to the mix of activity incurred in domestic and foreign tax jurisdictions and removing effective tax rate benefits from stock-based compensation activity in the quarter.

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

123,582

 

 

$

488,398

 

 

$

488,098

 

 

$

121,721

 

 

$

125,342

 

Gross Profit

 

 

48,607

 

 

 

55,412

 

 

 

215,465

 

 

 

222,691

 

 

 

53,632

 

 

 

55,324

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

45.6

%

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

44.1

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

498

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

2,172

 

 

 

2,595

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

644

 

Amortization expense

 

 

342

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

342

 

Total adjustments

 

 

840

 

 

 

990

 

 

 

3,541

 

 

 

3,964

 

 

 

902

 

 

 

986

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

49,447

 

 

$

56,402

 

 

$

219,006

 

 

$

226,655

 

 

$

54,534

 

 

$

56,310

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

42.8

%

 

 

45.6

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

46.4

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

44.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Margin Excluding Japan

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

123,582

 

 

$

488,398

 

 

$

488,098

 

Revenue excluding Japan

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

120,074

 

 

$

480,169

 

 

$

474,857

 

Gross Profit

 

 

48,607

 

 

 

55,412

 

 

 

215,465

 

 

 

222,691

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

45.6

%

Less: Japan gross (loss) profit

 

 

(93

)

 

 

1,568

 

 

 

3,057

 

 

 

5,413

 

Gross Profit excluding Japan

 

 

48,700

 

 

 

53,844

 

 

 

212,408

 

 

 

217,278

 

GAAP gross margin excluding Japan

 

 

42.1

%

 

 

44.8

%

 

 

44.2

%

 

 

45.8

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

498

 

 

 

648

 

 

 

2,172

 

 

 

2,595

 

Amortization expense

 

 

342

 

 

 

342

 

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,369

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Japan stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

96

 

Japan amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

 

840

 

 

 

964

 

 

 

3,480

 

 

 

3,868

 

Non-GAAP gross profit excluding Japan

 

$

49,540

 

 

$

54,808

 

 

$

215,888

 

 

$

221,146

 

Non-GAAP gross margin excluding Japan

 

 

42.9

%

 

 

45.6

%

 

 

45.0

%

 

 

46.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

123,582

 

 

$

488,398

 

 

$

488,098

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(117,132

)

 

 

13,050

 

 

 

(97,983

)

 

 

40,342

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(101.3

)%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

(20.1

)%

 

 

8.3

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

3,556

 

 

 

17,545

 

 

 

19,095

 

Amortization expense

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

6,096

 

 

 

6,153

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

 

 

(4,705

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,575

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Costs related to Japan closure activities

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

 

124,266

 

 

 

403

 

 

 

148,571

 

 

 

14,673

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

 

$

7,134

 

 

$

13,453

 

 

$

50,588

 

 

$

55,015

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

6.2

%

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

10.4

%

 

 

11.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Transaction costs include direct costs incurred in the Company’s acquisition of Hubs, Inc. and the impact of changes in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations.

 

 

 

Proto Labs, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Margin Excluding Japan

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

123,582

 

 

$

488,398

 

 

$

488,098

 

Revenue excluding Japan

 

$

115,607

 

 

$

120,074

 

 

$

480,169

 

 

$

474,857

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

 

(117,132

)

 

 

13,050

 

 

 

(97,983

)

 

 

40,342

 

GAAP operating margin

 

 

(101.3

)%

 

 

10.6

%

 

 

(20.1

)%

 

 

8.3

%

Less: Japan (loss) income from operations

 

 

(594

)

 

 

154

 

 

 

(1,424

)

 

 

(1,020

)

(Loss) income from operations excluding Japan

 

 

(116,538

)

 

 

12,896

 

 

 

(96,559

)

 

 

41,362

 

GAAP operating margin excluding Japan

 

 

(100.8

)%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

(20.1

)%

 

 

8.7

%

Add back:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,210

 

 

 

3,556

 

 

 

17,545

 

 

 

19,095

 

Amortization expense

 

 

1,514

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

6,096

 

 

 

6,153

 

Transaction costs 1

 

 

 

 

 

(4,705

)

 

 

 

 

 

(10,575

)

Goodwill impairment

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

118,008

 

 

 

 

Costs related to Japan closure activities

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,922

 

 

 

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Japan stock-based compensation expense

 

 

20

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

406

 

 

 

626

 

Japan amortization expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

 

 

124,246

 

 

 

240

 

 

 

148,165

 

 

 

14,047

 

Non-GAAP income from operations excluding Japan

 

$

7,708

 

 

$

13,136

 

 

$

51,606

 

 

$

55,409

 

Non-GAAP operating margin excluding Japan

 

 

6.7

%

 

 

10.9

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

11.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Protolabs

Ryan Johnsrud, 612-225-4873

Manager – Investor Relations and FP&A

[email protected]

Media Contact
Protolabs

Brent Renneke, 763-479-7704

PR & Media Strategist

[email protected]

Read full story here

Related Stories

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 2022 conference call

Bintai Kinden Wins RM14.2 Million Project from TNB

Infocus International Brings Back Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling Masterclass

Heartseed and Novo Nordisk announce first patient dosed in clinical study with HS-001 – a cell therapy designed to restore heart function in people with advanced heart failure

Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ) Interim report January 1- December 31, 2022

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Transaction in Roche bearer shares

You may have missed

Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 2022 conference call

Bintai Kinden Wins RM14.2 Million Project from TNB

Infocus International Brings Back Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling Masterclass

Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Heartseed and Novo Nordisk announce first patient dosed in clinical study with HS-001 – a cell therapy designed to restore heart function in people with advanced heart failure

error: Content is protected !!