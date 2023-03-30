Radware Introduces Industry-Leading Lineup of High-Capacity Attack Mitigation Platforms

Combines two- to three-fold performance increases and state-of-the-art DDoS protection with an innovative security operations management solution

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today introduced a powerful new series of six DefensePro®X attack mitigation platforms along with Radware Cyber Controller, a new state-of-the-art management, security operations, and orchestration system. The next-generation solution combines industry-leading performance and DDoS protection with enriched usability and visibility to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Built-in, automated protection algorithms mitigate encrypted attacks, DNS floods, and application-layer (L7) DDoS attacks in real time.

To answer the cybersecurity needs of medium-sized businesses as well as enterprises, Tier-1 service providers, and carriers, the DefensePro X lineup offers five new hardware platforms and one virtual platform with a wide range of DDoS protections. Using Radware’s next generation Hardware Mitigation Engine, DefensePro X delivers an up to 800Gbps mitigation capacity and up to 1.2 billion packets per second attack prevention rate, making it the fastest and most scalable mitigation platform on the market today.

To oversee the complete DDoS protection lifecycle and speed time to mitigation, DefensePro X works with Radware’s new Cyber Controller. The system provides a single location for traffic visibility, robust analytics, and advanced security operations.

“Security teams are dealing with an increasingly complex threat landscape, more complicated network infrastructures, and new reporting regulations that demand more advanced DDoS protection solutions. And they are battling these challenges with a shrinking pool of experienced security talent,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “Industry-leading speed, scalability, automation, and usability are hallmarks of Radware’s new DefensePro X and Cyber Controller solution. It’s the perfect duo for not only simplifying and automating the fight against today’s most sophisticated DDoS threats, but also defending businesses against new, unknown attack vectors.”

Radware’s DefensePro X DDoS mitigation platforms and Cyber Controller offer:

A new software architecture and dedicated hardware that deliver two- to three-fold increases in DDoS mitigation performance without compromising legitimate user experiences.

The latest cyber technologies with modular bypass network interfaces and highest port density, including 40G, 100G, and first-to-market 400G interfaces.

Enhanced protection, quality, and performance for encrypted attacks with full hardware-based support for TLS 1.3 inspection.

Robust peacetime and detailed attack-time analytics that provide deep insights into network behavior and anomalies as they occur.

Next-generation security operation dashboards — with attack information and mitigation actions in a single windowpane — to enable faster and more intuitive loop-closure between attacks, active mitigations, and mitigation refinement.

Unified control across all deployments, with simplified management and configuration, creating a seamless experience for both out-of-path and inline DDoS protection solutions.

For more information about Radware’s new DefensePro X DDoS mitigation platforms and Cyber Controller, read the companion post on the company’s blog. Radware was named the leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ for DDOS Mitigation for two consecutive years.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2023 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say that it’s the perfect duo for not only simplifying and automating the fight against today’s most sophisticated DDoS threats, but also defending businesses against new, unknown attack vectors, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; our ability to successfully implement our strategic initiative to accelerate our cloud business; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.