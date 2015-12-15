Railtown AI Technologies Inc. Announces the Launch of AI Generated Release Notes

Burnaby, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (“Railtown” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the launch of “RailNotes for Release Notes”, a first of its kind application using Railtown’s own proprietary AI engine along with Generative AI through OpenAI’s API to automatically create Release Notes.

Release Notes are an essential and important part of releasing software and updates that are communicated to engineering teams, to parties outside of engineering and to the end users of the software. Release Notes require a great deal of effort from a Project Lead and or a Project PM by first reviewing the tickets of completed software builds and then compiling and summarising all the important data points to create a Release Note. This process has become even more time consuming as new software development methodologies like Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) are becoming the standard process in building and releasing software. At Railtown AI we have modernised and have created a new and much more efficient way to generate a Release Note by using the Railtown AI engine’s advanced AI to analyse completed tickets and create an executive summary in a clear multi language business description. This will give everyone a clear understanding and meaning behind every new software release, fix or update.

Railtown CTO Marwan Haddad states, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the software industry, offering new and innovative ways to automate various tasks and processes. One such application of AI is in the generation of Release Notes for software products. Release Notes are critical for software companies, as they provide a record of updates and enhancements to a product. The process of writing Release Notes can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially for teams that manage multiple products. This is where Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator comes into play. Railtown AI uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms to analyze changes made to the application and generate comprehensive and accurate Release Notes automatically. By automating the process, these tools can save software teams significant time and effort, allowing them to focus on other critical tasks.”

Key benefits of using Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator include:

Improved accuracy: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator uses algorithms to analyze changes made to the code and generate accurate and comprehensive release notes. Timesaving: Automating the process of generating Release Notes can save software teams significant time, allowing them to focus on other tasks. Consistency: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator can ensure that all Release Notes follow a consistent format, making it easier for users to understand and use. Customization: Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator allows users to customize the format and style of each Release Note, making it easier to align with the company’s branding and messaging.

Railtown’s AI-powered Release Note generator offer software teams a convenient and efficient way to manage the process of generating Release Notes. By automating the process, these tools can save time, improve accuracy, and provide a consistent and comprehensive record of changes to any software product.

“We are very excited about the release of this new and first of its kind application as it furthers our goal of providing companies and developers with the best in class AI tools to help them become more efficient and to continually drive their velocity. We also believe that “RailNotes for Release Notes” will provide a much better connection between software developers and their customers as their customers will now have a much better understanding behind every new release or update to the application, video game, or software that they are using,” comments Railtown CEO Cory Brandolini.

ABOUT RAILTOWN AI TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Railtown has developed a SAAS-delivered solution for software development teams that utilizes AI to drive optimizations and deliver insights at every stage of software development. Railtown converts CI/CD systems to full CI/CD/CM (continuous monitoring) systems – monitor, diagnose, and prioritize errors from the whole CI/CD environment on a single platform. Railtown’s Continuous Machine Learning Application will empower developers to accelerate innovation while ensuring their applications reliability and increasing velocity.

