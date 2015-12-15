RAPT Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the discussion, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
[email protected]

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
[email protected]

