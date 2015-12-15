Sebset Digital Agency, a digital marketing agency with a focus on real estate agents, has expanded its service range to include multimedia content marketing.

Swanton, Maryland–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2023) – The new services launched by Sebset Digital Agency include professionally authored content in several multimedia formats, combined with hyper-targeted SEO strategies, to generate marketing content optimized to rank highly in the search results for a wide variety of industry-related keywords.

More information about multimedia content creation, Sebset, and lead generation strategies for real estate can be found at https://sebset.com.

Real Estate Content Marketing & SEO Service Launched By Sebset Digital Agency

The new services from Sebset Digital Agency are in addition to, and built to work alongside, their other digital marketing options, to provide a comprehensive marketing program specifically for real estate agents. While traditional ads are also available, the new service focuses on several ways real estate agents can expand their business, without paid advertising.

By providing information about the real estate agent and their current listings in several multimedia formats, Sebset helps to access a larger client base than would be available with traditional advertising alone. Sebset Digital Agency Founder and CEO Anthony Thomas Parker explained, “70% of people prefer learning through content such as articles and videos instead of traditional advertising methods like ads on TV or the radio.”

Though clients may suggest their own topics, and review each piece of content before it goes live, they are not required to write any blogs or record any multimedia. The program is provided as a hands-off service that uses a team of professional writers, market researchers, and creators to generate unique and interesting content, with a focus on conversions.

Every piece of content will contain links back to the client’s main website or real estate listings, as well as any other pages they wish to include. Including links in each blog, slideshow, or other pieces of content can direct potential customers to the client’s website, and can also have a positive impact on their brand’s overall search engine rankings.

Anthony Thomas Parker said, “There is much more to copywriting than selecting exciting words and arranging them to drive a specific action to achieve a goal. In fact, experienced copywriters spend significant amounts of time researching and learning about their customers, their products, and services.”

More information about content marketing for real estate agents, social media management, and multimedia content from Sebset can be found at https://sebset.com.

