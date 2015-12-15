Renesas Announces Executive Personnel Changes

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Executive–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the following changes to its Members of the Board. These changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2023, and will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 21st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 30, 2023.

1. Outline of the Changes in Members of the Board (As of March 30, 2023) Note: Asterisk (*) indicates position currently held. (1) New Member of the Board Takuya Hirano, Outside Director (2) Retiring Member of the Board Arunjai Mittal, Outside Director* (3) Brief Biography of the New Member of the Board

Name Brief Biography Takuya Hirano December 1995 Joined Kanematsu USA February 1998 Joined Hyperion Solutions Corporation (currently, Oracle Corporation) February 2001 President, Hyperion Solutions Japan August 2005 Senior Director, Business & Marketing Division, Microsoft Co., Ltd. (currently, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.) February 2006 General Manager, Enterprise Service, Microsoft Co., Ltd. July 2007 General Manager, Enterprise Business & Enterprise Service, Microsoft Co., Ltd. March 2008 General Manager, Enterprise Business, Microsoft Co., Ltd. September 2011 General Manager, Multi-country, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe July 2014 Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. March 2015 Representative Officer, Executive Deputy President, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. July 2015 President, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. September 2019 Vice President, Global Service Partner Business, Microsoft Corporation March 2022 Director (part-time), Japan Professional Football League (J.LEAGUE) (present) June 2022 Outside Director, Yokogawa Electric Corporation (present) October 2022 Outside Director, Yayoi Co., Ltd. (present)

2. (Reference) Renesas Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors as of March 30, 2023 (following the adoption of the resolutions at the 21st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting)

Position Name Representative Director,



President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata Outside Director Jiro Iwasaki Outside Director Selena Loh LaCroix Outside Director Noboru Yamamoto Outside Director Takuya Hirano Corporate Auditor (full-time) Kazuki Fukuda Outside Corporate Auditor Kazuyoshi Yamazaki Outside Corporate Auditor Tomoko Mizuno Outside Corporate Auditor Miya Miyama

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:





Japan

Kyoko Okamoto



Renesas Electronics Corporation



+ 81-3-6773-3001



[email protected]