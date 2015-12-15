Renesas Announces Executive Personnel Changes

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Executive–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the following changes to its Members of the Board. These changes were approved at a meeting of the Board of Directors on February 28, 2023, and will become effective following the adoption of the resolutions at the 21st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on March 30, 2023.

1.

Outline of the Changes in Members of the Board (As of March 30, 2023)

Note: Asterisk (*) indicates position currently held.

 

(1)

 

New Member of the Board

 

 

Takuya Hirano, Outside Director

 

 

 

(2)

 

Retiring Member of the Board

 

 

Arunjai Mittal, Outside Director*

 

 

 

(3)

 

Brief Biography of the New Member of the Board

Name

Brief Biography

Takuya Hirano

December 1995

Joined Kanematsu USA

 

February 1998

Joined Hyperion Solutions Corporation (currently, Oracle Corporation)

 

February 2001

President, Hyperion Solutions Japan

 

August 2005

Senior Director, Business & Marketing Division, Microsoft Co., Ltd. (currently, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.)

 

February 2006

General Manager, Enterprise Service, Microsoft Co., Ltd.

 

July 2007

General Manager, Enterprise Business & Enterprise Service, Microsoft Co., Ltd.

 

March 2008

General Manager, Enterprise Business, Microsoft Co., Ltd.

 

September 2011

General Manager, Multi-country, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe

 

July 2014

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Operations, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

 

March 2015

Representative Officer, Executive Deputy President, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

 

July 2015

President, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

 

September 2019

Vice President, Global Service Partner Business, Microsoft Corporation

 

March 2022

Director (part-time), Japan Professional Football League (J.LEAGUE) (present)

 

June 2022

Outside Director, Yokogawa Electric Corporation (present)

 

October 2022

Outside Director, Yayoi Co., Ltd. (present)

2.

(Reference) Renesas Members of the Board and Corporate Auditors as of March 30, 2023 (following the adoption of the resolutions at the 21st Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting)

Position

Name

Representative Director,

President and CEO

Hidetoshi Shibata

Outside Director

Jiro Iwasaki

Outside Director

Selena Loh LaCroix　

Outside Director

Noboru Yamamoto

Outside Director

Takuya Hirano

Corporate Auditor (full-time)

Kazuki Fukuda

Outside Corporate Auditor

Kazuyoshi Yamazaki

Outside Corporate Auditor

Tomoko Mizuno

Outside Corporate Auditor

Miya Miyama

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

(Remarks) All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:


Japan
Kyoko Okamoto

Renesas Electronics Corporation

+ 81-3-6773-3001

[email protected]

Related Stories

DataStax Closes Strong Fiscal Year Capped with a New Mandate

Parexel Introduces Expert Series – New Medicines, Novel Insights

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer is Open and Recruiting Patients

Vericel to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

ABVC BioPharma Provides 2023 Pipeline Update

Longeveron Appoints Wa’el Hashad as Chief Executive Officer

You may have missed

8 Not-So-Popular Opinions About Software Development

DataStax Closes Strong Fiscal Year Capped with a New Mandate

Parexel Introduces Expert Series – New Medicines, Novel Insights

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer is Open and Recruiting Patients

Vericel to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

error: Content is protected !!