Reuter Crypto Capital Rebrands as Eclipse Digital Assets to Tackle the Transparency Problem in the Industry

Nashville, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – February 24, 2023) – Eclipse Digital Assets, formerly known as Reuter Crypto Capital, has pivoted its firm to address the lack of transparency in cryptocurrency transactions and better align itself with market needs.

Eclipse Digital Assets

“To Eclipse, it was clear we needed a solution that was accurate and transparent 24/7,” said Ander Sevilla.

To tackle this issue, Eclipse Digital Assets has introduced a platform that offers real-time tracking of assets through SimpleScan, with a portfolio valuation dashboard, graphs, summary page, and account activity. The platform also enables clients to request withdrawals, track performance, and access 1099 tax forms.

According to Alex Reuter, “Managing cryptocurrency assets can be a rewarding experience with the right approach and knowledge. Our new platform provides clients with a set of tools to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market that anyone could use.”

About Eclipse Digital Assets

Eclipse Digital Assets provides fund management services to big and small clients, specializing in on-ramping client fiat into thoroughly vetted blockchain assets. Eclipse Digital Assets offers low risk to invested funds by only investing the net interest income collected by lending out stablecoins. Eclipse’s investment packages are heavily researched as well as analytically prepared by their global team of industry experts.

