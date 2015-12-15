SaitaCard Introduces Revolutionary Crypto Payment Solution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – SaitaCard, the latest addition to the world of digital payments, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new product that is aimed to change crypto assets and their usage. With its VISA-powered debit card functionality, powered by ePayme, users can now easily and conveniently access and spend their crypto funds just as they would with a traditional bank account.

SaitaCard offers a variety of features that sets it apart from other cryptocurrency cards on the market. With no annual or monthly fees, a minimum deposit as low as $20, and daily spending limits up to $50,000, SaitaCard offers unparalleled spending power. Additionally, SaitaCard supports over 14 cryptocurrencies and is tax-free, with no regulatory requirements for reporting any transactions in any country.





SaitaCard offers three different types of cards to cater to all types of users: Saita Black, Saita Diamond, and Saita Gold. Saita Black boasts a sleek design and a daily spending limit of $50,000, making it the perfect choice for those looking to make grand purchases such as a car or a house. Saita Diamond, on the other hand, offers a balance of design and spending power with a daily limit of $25,000, while Saita Gold, with a daily limit of $10,000, is the perfect choice for those on a budget.

Applying for a SaitaCard is easy and straightforward. Users can visit Saitacard.io, click on the “Apply Now” button, and complete the application form. They can then select the desired SaitaCard, make the payment using USDT (ERC-20 and TRC-20), and check their email for further instructions on activating and using their card.





SaitaCard is available in USD initially, and later in multiple globally accepted currencies. This means that users can make transactions in different parts of the world without worrying about currency conversion. SaitaCard will allow users not only to make payments, but also withdraw and transfer money with ease.

In conclusion, SaitaCard is not just a debit card, it’s a gateway to a new era of finance, with this card, people can make transactions globally, without any restrictions.

About the Company

SaitaCard is a revolutionary new product developed by its parental company Saitama Technology LLC. It is set to change the way people think about crypto assets and their usage. With its VISA-powered debit card functionality, powered by ePayme, users can now easily and conveniently access and spend their crypto funds just as they would with a traditional bank account.

It is important to note that users from sanctioned countries, including African nations, are currently not eligible to apply for this card.

About the Parental Company

Saitama Technology LLC is a Dubai-based web 3.0 technology company that focuses on simplifying and making decentralized finance (DeFi) safer for mainstream users. It facilitates its users with crypto card that can be used at VISA terminals worldwide. The company started as a community token project in June 2021 and is now a global business with a multicultural community of hundreds of thousands of holders. The Saitama Token reached a value of $7.5 billion USD during a crypto bull run and was ranked among the top 40 tokens.

For more information, please visit: Saitacard.io.

Media Details:

Website link: https://www.saitacard.io/

Contact person: Emma J

Contact email: [email protected]

