Santgar Announces the Launch of Its Newest Medicine, “Excentera LS,” Which Will Treat Immune-Mediated Disorders That Cause Dry Eyes in Dogs

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2023) – Leading Mexican veterinary pharmaceutical firm Santgar announced today the upcoming availability of Excentera LS, a new medical product to treat immune-mediated disease in dogs that cause dry eye.

Excentera LS is an innovative therapeutic option for veterinarians and pet owners to treat eye diseases. With an advanced delivery system, Excentera LS reduces inflammation and improves tear production. It is a once-per-month, easy-to-administer solution that can help restore eye comfort and vision to dogs and other pets suffering from dry eye.

KCS is a common disease that causes dry eye in dogs. It is characterized by chronic inflammation of the lacrimal gland, conjunctiva, and cornea which leads to a qualitative and quantitative modification of the precorneal tear film (PTF).

Santgar’s Excentera LS has been clinically proven to alleviate the signs of KCS in dogs, as well as increasing tear production and tear film quality of the studied animals..

“We are committed to driving the development of global animal health,” says Diego García Santisteban, CEO of Santgar. “Excentera LS is the latest innovation of our ongoing commitment, and we are proud to offer relief to so many dogs suffering from this debilitating condition.”

Santgar has established itself as the go-to company for veterinary ophthalmology in Mexico. Their mission is to drive the development of global animal health by setting standards of excellence in research, development, production, and veterinary education.

The firm was founded in 2009 by Ph.D., DVM, DACVO, DCLOVE Gustavo Adolfo García Sánchez from a joint initiative of the US and Mexican governments to form companies with capital from both countries. Since then, the company has developed a portfolio of drugs for different veterinary specialties.

Santgar also has an entire education division dedicated to teaching veterinarians how to use and administer their products most effectively. This helps to ensure that the products are used safely and effectively and that pet owners get the best results.

“We aim to push the boundaries of medical discovery and revolutionize the veterinary industry,” shares Santisteban. “And we do this with a focus on creating and sharing knowledge with our clients to grow together.”

Santgar’s major differentiator in providing innovative medical solutions is its ability to produce and share knowledge to grow with its clients.

About Santgar:

Santgar is a pharmaceutical firm that creates new and generic medications to treat various companion animal diseases. The company is one of Mexico’s largest veterinary pharmaceutical companies. They create, manufacture, and sell all of their products. Santgar currently has a pipeline of innovative pharmaceuticals with prospective human market licenses that promise to transform the outcomes of how to treat eye disease in animals.

