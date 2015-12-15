Santgar Has Officially Announced its Newest Product, “Excentera LS,” Which Will Treat Immune-Mediated Diseases in Dogs That Cause Dry Eye

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – February 4, 2023) – Santgar, a leading veterinary pharmaceutical company in Mexico, announced today the upcoming availability of Excentera LS, a patented delivery system designed to treat immune-mediated eye disease in dogs.

Diego García Santisteban, CEO of Santgar.

“We are proud to be launching Excentera LS, an innovative medication that promises to help improve the quality of life of dogs suffering from dry eye,” says Diego García Santisteban, CEO of Santgar.

KCS is a common disease that causes dry eye in dogs. It is characterized by chronic inflammation of the lacrimal gland, conjunctiva, and cornea which leads to a qualitative and quantitative modification of the precorneal tear film (PTF).

Santgar’s Excentera LS has been clinically proven to alleviate the signs of KCS in dogs, as well as increasing tear production and tear film quality of the studied animals.

“The development of this medication is an important milestone in our company’s mission to help provide disruptive slow-release, long-lasting treatments that can improve the health and well-being of companion animals,” he adds.

Excentera LS is an innovative therapeutic option for veterinarians and pet owners to treat eye diseases. With an advanced delivery system, Excentera LS reduces inflammation and improves tear production. It is a once-per-month, easy-to-administer solution that can help restore eye comfort and vision to dogs and other pets suffering from dry eye.

In just ten years, Santgar has established itself as the go-to company for veterinary ophthalmology in Mexico. Their mission is to drive the development of global ophthalmic animal health by setting standards of excellence in research, development, production, and veterinary education.

The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of medical discovery and revolutionizing the ophthalmic veterinary industry, focusing on creating and sharing knowledge with its clients to grow together. Santgar is working on six new patents for disruptive nanotech drugs and supplies more than 7,000 veterinarians nationwide, making it one of Mexico’s largest veterinary pharmaceutical companies.

Santgar’s main differentiator in providing new medical solutions is its ability to create and share knowledge with other veterinarians. The company has a teaching division that takes advantage of Santgar’s technical team, experience and specific knowledge in veterinary medical science.

About Santgar:

Santgar is a pharmaceutical firm that develops new and generic medications to treat various companion animal diseases. The company is one of Mexico’s largest veterinary pharmaceutical companies. They create, manufacture, and sell all of their products. Santgar currently has a pipeline of innovative pharmaceuticals with prospective human market licenses that promise to transform the outcomes of how to treat eye disease in animals.

