Save the date: Orion’s Capital Markets Day 2023

9 FEBRUARY 2023 at 12.30              
        

Orion will arrange a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives and media representatives on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the afternoon EEST. The event will be held at Event Venue Eliel, at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki, Finland. Anyone can follow the event and also ask questions via live webcast.

At the event, President & CEO Liisa Hurme and other members of the Orion Executive Management Board will introduce Orion’s new business divisions and provide an update on Orion’s research and development projects and drivers for growth and profitability.

An invitation with the full program and registration details will be published closer to the event date.

Contact person:

Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion’s net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

