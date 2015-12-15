ORION CORPORATION

Save the date: Orion’s Capital Markets Day 2023

Orion will arrange a Capital Markets Day for analysts, institutional investors and other capital market representatives and media representatives on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the afternoon EEST. The event will be held at Event Venue Eliel, at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki, Finland. Anyone can follow the event and also ask questions via live webcast.

At the event, President & CEO Liisa Hurme and other members of the Orion Executive Management Board will introduce Orion’s new business divisions and provide an update on Orion’s research and development projects and drivers for growth and profitability.

An invitation with the full program and registration details will be published closer to the event date.

