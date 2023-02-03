Seibels Appoints Laura M. Spells to Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seibels, a leading service provider to the property and casualty insurance industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laura M. Spells to Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Ms. Spells served as Seibels’ Vice President of Accounting and Financial Services. In addition to overseeing the Company’s accounting, auditing, finance, and treasury management activities, Ms. Spells will also provide statutory financial reporting to the various departments of insurance, as well as financial reporting to management, the Board of Directors, and Shareholders.





“Since joining Seibels, Laura has made tremendous progress in driving a culture of fiscal responsibility across the Company. She is a consummate coach and mentor,” said Seibels’ Chief Operations Officer, Nan Brunson. “Laura’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer is a testament to the trust and respect she has built with her Team, our Leadership, and the Board.”

Ms. Spells brings over two decades of broad-based accounting experience, including building and leading successful finance teams. Ms. Spells is a Certified Public Accountant with a Master of Accounting and Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, degrees from Georgia Southern University.

About Seibels

Seibels is a leading service provider to the property & casualty insurance industry, providing business process outsourcing (BPO) and third-party administration (TPA) services powered by world-class technology. Streamlined operations, improved efficiencies and predictable, managed costs are just some of the benefits clients receive when working with Seibels. By leveraging a strong combination of insurance experience and industry-leading technology, Seibels best-in-class insurance services allow insurance carriers and risk managers to simplify business processes and maximize opportunities so they can focus on growth and development. Seibels’ services support Commercial and Personal lines of business. Since its founding in 1869, Seibels has recognized the value of quality customer service, strong client relations, continuous innovation and integrity. For more information, please visit www.seibels.com. Follow us on twitter: @SeibelsITS.

Contacts

Matthew Taylor



803-606-9586