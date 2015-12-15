Simulations Plus Releases Redesigned NAFLDsym® QSP Software Tool

NAFLDsym v2B Beta represents the first release in the faster, sleeker Julia infrastructure

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced the release of NAFLDsym v2B Beta, a quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling software to support the development of treatments for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This release focused solely on updates to the software infrastructure of NAFLDsym to enable a more intuitive interface design, faster simulations, and more user flexibility.

Mr. Matthew McDaniel, lead programmer on the project, said, “We redesigned the simulation software to use the Julia language, which is geared towards efficient numerical computing. As a result, simulation speed is greatly increased, particularly for large virtual populations. We think the combination of this efficient simulation backend with the updated user interface will make for an excellent user experience.”

CSO Dr. Scott Q. Siler of the DILIsym Services division of Simulations Plus said, “The increase in simulation speed in NAFLDsym v2B Beta enhances predictive capabilities and efficiencies. Moreover, the speed boost allows our QSP modeling team to continue to provide powerful insights related to both NASH pathophysiology and potential treatments for it.”

Key features of NAFLDsym v2B Beta include:

Integration with a modern C++ based graphical user interface (GUI)

Integration with the open-source Julia Scientific and Machine Learning (SciML) toolkit to solve simulations efficiently

Results viewer that can open previously exported results files

Pre-compiled Julia dependencies so users do not need to install a separate Julia environment

An interactive console application for editing and appending to existing NAFLDsym QSP model equations

Simulations Plus will host a tech talk webinar focused on the technology associated with this release on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Registration for the webinar is available here. Several recent NAFLDsym applications were shared in poster form and can be accessed via the Simulations Plus resource center here.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

The DILIsym Services division of Simulations Plus has developed DILIsym® and RENAsym™ QST software, as well as NAFLDsym®, IPFsym® and ILDsym™ QSP software, to provide the pharmaceutical industry with the QSP/QST tools and resources to efficiently develop safe and effective drug therapies. DILIsym and RENAsym are designed to address drug-induced liver injury (DILI) and drug-induced acute kidney injury, respectively. NAFLDsym, IPFsym, and ILDsym are designed for target or compound evaluation of therapeutic efficacy in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD or NASH), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and interstitial lung disease (ILD), respectively. More information is available on the company’s web page.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations

Ms. Renee Bouche



661-723-7723



[email protected]

Hayden IR

Mr. Brian Siegel



346-396-8696



[email protected]