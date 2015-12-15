SoftBank Group Selected for Second Consecutive Year as Sustainability Yearbook Member in S&P Global Sustainability Assessment

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SBG–SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”)(TOKYO: 9984) announced today that it has been selected as a Sustainability Yearbook Member for the second consecutive year and listed in The Sustainability Yearbook 2023, a ranking of companies with outstanding sustainability performance assessed by S&P Global, a global research and evaluation company in the field of ESG investment.

S&P Global assesses the sustainability performance of the world’s leading companies from economic, environmental, and social perspectives, and selects the top 15% of companies in each industry annually as Yearbook Members to include in The Sustainability Yearbook. In the 2023 edition, 708 companies were named out of over 7,800 companies from 61 industries.

Guided by a vision to power the world’s most essential technologies through the “Information Revolution,” SoftBank Group Corp. and its Group companies (“the SoftBank Group”) aim to build a more connected, empowered and joyful world by accelerating human progress through technology and will continue to advance technologies that promote a sustainable society.

For more information on the SoftBank Group’s ESG initiatives, please visit:



https://group.softbank/en/sustainability

About S&P Global



https://www.spglobal.com/en/

About The Sustainability Yearbook 2023



https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/yearbook/

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in telecommunications, internet services, AI, smart robotics, IoT and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds and SoftBank Latin America Funds, which are investing more than US$160 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones; and investments in underrepresented founders, including the SB Opportunity Fund, a US$100+ million fund investing in Black, Latinx and Native American founders, and SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Emerge program, helping founders from minority backgrounds to scale their business. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en.

Contacts

Corporate Communications Office



SoftBank Group Corp.



[email protected]

Tel: +81-3-6889-2300