SoftConstruct-Incubated Fastex Raises $23.2M in Record-Breaking Fasttoken Sale

Tortola, British Virgin Islands–(Newsfile Corp. – February 1, 2023) – Fasttoken, part of the Fastex web3 ecosystem incubated by SoftConstruct, has raised $23.2 million after completing its private and public sale of Fasttoken (FTN). The official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem, FTN was made available to the public on January 18 in a token generation event that sold out within 3 days. It was preceded by a strategic sale of FTN to private investors.

FTN is at the heart of Fastex’s web3 economy which will include ftNFT, an NFT marketplace; Fastex Pay for crypto payments; FastexVerse, a gaming metaverse; and aFastex Exchange for spot trading. More than 100 gaming providers have partnered with Fastex already, with FTN set to play a pivotal role in powering their GameFi titles.

SoftConstruct Co-Founder Vigen Badalyan said, “We’re excited for the next phase of growth for Fasttoken and the Fastex ecosystem. Our goal has always been to bring the benefits of web3 to game players and our gaming partners and we’re laser-focused to make that happen. We are also immensely grateful to the more than 100 gaming partners who have chosen to adopt Fasttoken as their in-game token.”

An all-in-one gaming ecosystem, Fastex incorporates an EVM public chain with a suite of DeFi primitives that support everything from trading to saving. Unified wallet accounts ensure users only need to submit KYC details once to access the full spectrum of on-chain applications.

FTN will serve as the utility token for all of the web3 products and services operating under the Fastex banner, including B2C and P2P payment solutions. The launch of Fastex Chain will enable FTN to be deployed for staking and block validation, securing the entire network using a novel Proof-of-Staked-Activity (POSA) consensus.

About Fasttoken

Fasttoken is the utility token of the Fastex ecosystem. FTN can be utilized by game developers to power an array of original web3 games. Over 100 developers have already partnered with Fastex, giving FTN instant utility as the native token within their games and metaverse applications. FTN will form the onramp that introduces players to the world of web3.

As the native token of Fastex Chain, a Proof of Staked Activity blockchain solution, FTN will also support staking, block creation, validation mechanisms and rewards to create a highly secure environment for web3 innovation.

