SolomonEdwards Acquires OpenGate Consulting

Wayne, PA-based OpenGate is SolomonEdwards’ first acquisition in the technology consulting space.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OpenGate Consulting, Inc. (OpenGate), a business and technology consulting firm, focused on the Salesforce ecosystem across the core clouds in the financial services and healthcare industries.

OpenGate’s technical capabilities and broad market reach will allow SolomonEdwards to leverage its expertise and open more possibilities to help clients and organizations transform their digital strategies. Alec Elmore, Founder of OpenGate, is pleased with the acquisition, saying: “We are incredibly excited about our new ownership through SolomonEdwards and the opportunity to bring our complementary skills to market together. OpenGate’s success is built on driving growth and scale through digital capabilities with our business first focus.” He continued: “The combined depth and breadth of our business and technical skills will offer more value and impact to our respective client bases.”

The OpenGate acquisition was a strategic decision to expand into technology consulting that is synergistic with SolomonEdwards’ accounting & finance and business transformation services, as well as its strong financial services client base. This is especially true since the two companies have collaborated on opportunities in the past. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, SolomonEdwards recently received a significant investment from Renovus Capital Partners (Renovus). The capital infusion in 2022 followed a period of record-setting growth for SolomonEdwards, allowing the company to make additional investments in its team and delivery capabilities, and accelerating growth.

Scott Balestrier, SolomonEdwards’ CEO, says, “This is a pivotal first step in the SolomonEdwards acquisition strategy.” He added: “I am excited about adding the OpenGate team to bolster and grow our technology practice as we optimize a balance of people, process, and technology to drive strong outcomes for our clients.”

About Open Gate Consulting, Inc.

OpenGate Consulting, Inc.is a Salesforce.com platform consulting company. We take businesses to the next level of performance, helping clients scale their businesses, while leveraging the Salesforce platform. We engage with business executives to transform their organizations digitally, while focusing on delivering scalable and outcome-oriented solutions. Our team is a mix of management consultants, architects, developers, and analysts. We bring decades of large consulting, industry, and technology background experience to solve our client challenges and take advantage of their market opportunities. Please visit www.opengate.com for more information.

About SolomonEdwards

SolomonEdwards is a national professional services firm focused on strategy execution. By providing exceptional people for complex situations, we deliver subject matter expertise, apply proven project delivery models, and design custom solutions. We focus on the areas of Accounting & Finance, Business Transformation, Governance & Risk Compliance, and Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is an investment firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, based in the Philadelphia area, manages over $1 billion across several investment vehicles. The firm’s current portfolio includes over 20 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, B2B healthcare services, technology services, and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com.

