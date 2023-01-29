Sorrento Issues Supplement to its Previously Issued “FAQ” Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today posted a supplement to its previously issued “Frequently Asked Questions” document under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com regarding its recent dividend to Sorrento stockholders of shares of common stock of Scilex Holding Company held by Sorrento.

The supplement to the FAQs provides notice regarding the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s removal of the contra-CUSIP on Scilex common stock that was distributed as a dividend to Sorrento’s stockholders and provides notice to brokerage firms, banks, dealers and similar organizations listed therein that a dividend confirmation had previously been distributed to such firms by Scilex’s transfer agent and requests that such firms contact Scilex’s transfer agent if they have not received such confirmation. The supplement also reiterates a question related to issues that may arise with respect to the dividend in connection with short positions in Sorrento common stock.

The supplement to the FAQs and related annex are included in this press release and can also be found here .

SUPPLEMENT TO

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

REGARDING THE DIVIDEND OF SCILEX HOLDING COMPANY COMMON STOCK BY

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

This supplement is a supplement to the Frequently Asked Questions Regarding the Dividend of Scilex Holding Company Common Stock by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( Sorrento ) that was issued by Sorrento on January 29, 2023 (the FAQ ), a copy of which can be found under the “Investors” section of its website at www.sorrentotherapeutics.com . This supplement is being issued to update and supplement the information in the FAQ to notify investors regarding certain matters relating to the dividend and reiterate certain questions and answers from the FAQ. Capitalized terms used in this supplement shall have their respective meetings set forth in the FAQ.

NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF CONTRA-CUSIP BY DTCC

Effective as of February 2, 2023, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation has removed the “contra-CUSIP” that it had previously imposed on the Dividend Stock. Any shares of Dividend Stock held by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer or other similar organization for your benefit now bear only Scilex’s CUSIP number, which is 80880W106. If you are entitled to receive Dividend Stock, please contact your brokerage firm, bank, or other similar organization immediately to confirm that the CUSIP number appears on your brokerage statement with respect to your Dividend Stock.

NOTICE TO BROKERAGE FIRMS, BANKS, DEALERS AND OTHER SIMILAR ORGANIZATIONS

If the name of your firm, bank or other similar organization is set forth on Annex B of the FAQ, which Annex B is repeated below for convenience, and your firm, bank or similar organization has not received the Dividend Confirmation that was mailed to your firm, bank or similar organization, please contact Scilex’s transfer agent immediately to obtain a copy of the Dividend Confirmation. Please note that copies of the Dividend Confirmations mailed to the organizations set forth on Annex B are set forth on the Annex B-1. Scilex’s transfer agent’s contact information is as follows:

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company

Telephone Number: 800-509-5586

Email Address: [email protected]

Several major brokers have confirmed to Sorrento and Scilex that they are adding the Scilex share positions to the individual brokerage accounts of Sorrento shareholders receiving the Dividend Stock.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTION AND ANSWER

Q: If I loaned my shares of Sorrento common stock to short sellers or any other party as of the Record Date, am I still entitled to receive Dividend Stock as of the Payment Date? A: Only Record Holders as of the Record Date are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock. If you were the Record Holder as of the Record Date and are entitled to receive the Dividend Stock, but have not received the Dividend Stock, you may be entitled to receive Dividend Stock from the short seller or other party who borrowed your shares of Sorrento common stock, whether through the lending programs implemented by your brokerage firm, bank, dealer and other similar organization or otherwise. If you were a Record Holder as of the Record Date and have not received your Dividend Stock, please consult with your financial advisor, broker or other agent immediately to determine how to receive your Dividend

Stock.

Annex B

Broker List

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address ABN AMRO CLEARING CHICAGO LLC 175 WEST JACKSON BLVD. CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60604 US Albert Fried & Company LLC 45 BROADWAY, 24TH FLOOR

24TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10006 US AMALGAMATED BANK 275 7TH AVENUE NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10003 US AMERICAN ENTERPRISE INVESTMENT SERVICES INC. 682 AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CENTER MINNEAPOLIS

MN MINNESOTA 55474 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address APEX CLEARING CORPORATION 2 GATEWAY

CENTER 283-299 MARKET ST 16TH FLOOR NEWARK

NJ NEW JERSEY 07102-5005 US BANK OF AMERICA, NA/GWIM TRUST OPERATIONS 901 MAIN STREET

12TH FLOOR DALLAS

TX TEXAS 23113 US BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 US. BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC. DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS- MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ

JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US BARCLAYS CAPITAL INC. DTC CUSTODY PARTICIPANT- NY WINDOW -570 WASHINGTON BLVD (ATTN: ROSA HICKS-MILLER OR ROBERT MENDEZ JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US BMO CAPITAL MARKETS CORP. 3 2ND STREET

12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US BMO HARRIS BANK NA/TRUST 11270 W PARK PL MILWAUKEE

WI WISCONSIN 53224 US BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Toronto 250 YONGE STREET,

7TH FLOOR

7TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5B 2M8 CA

CANADA BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME

BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN 100 WEST 33RD STREET

3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10001 BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK BRANCH/BNP PARIBAS PRIME

BROKERAGE CUSTODIAN 100 WEST 33RD STREET

3RD FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10001 BNY MELLON PO BOX 392002

500 ROSS STREET PITTSBURGH

PA

PENNSYLVANIA 15262 US BNY MELLON/WEALTH MANAGEMENT 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE

OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US BNYMELLON 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE BNYMELLON/RE BARCLAYS CAPITAL SECURITIES LTD. ONE WALL STREET NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10286

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address NY NEW YORK 13057 US BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK LUXEMBOURG 500 Grant St.

BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH

PA PENNSYLVANIA

15258 BNYMELLON/RE CACEIS BANK, NETHERLANDS 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY

EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 BNYMELLON/RE CHARLES STANLEY AND COMPANY, LIMITED 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY 2ND FLOOR

2ND FLOOR EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK

13057 US BNYMELLON/RE ETF – ISHARES DTC/NSCC 111 SANDERS CREEK PARKWAY

EAST SYRACUSE NY NEW YORK 13057 BNYMELLON/RE WINTERFLOOD SECURITIES LTD 500 Grant St.

BNY Mellon Center PITTSBURGH

PA PENNSYLVANIA 15258 BOFA 4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BOFA 4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BOFA SECURITIES INC 4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO. 140 BROADWAY ATTN: CORPORATE ACTIONS VAULT NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 US BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN & CO./ETF 140 BROADWAY NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 CALDWELL SECURITIES LTD./CDS** 55 UNIVERSITY AVENUE

SUITE 340 TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5J 2H7 CANADA CANACCORD GENUITY CORP. 609 GRANVILLE ST VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V7Y 1H2 CA CANADA CANTOR, FITZGERALD & CO. 135 E 57TH ST 5TH FL

NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10041 US CDS CLEARING AND DEPOSITORY SERVICES INC. 100 ADELAIDE STREET WEST TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

M5H 1S3 CA CANADA CETERA INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC 400 FIRST STREET

SOUTH, SUITE 300

SUITE 300 ST. CLOUD CHARLES SCHWAB & CO., INC. 211 MAIN STREET SAN FRANCISCO CA CALIFORNIA

94105 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address MN MINNESOTA 56302-0283 US CI INVESTMENT SERVICES INC. 199 BAY STREET

SUITE 2600 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5L 1E2 CA

CANADA CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC./CDS** 161 BAY STREET 10 FL

TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5J 2S8 CA CANADA CITIBANK, N.A./ETF 3800 CITIGROUP CENTER

B2/2 TAMPA

FL FLORIDA 33610 CITIBANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 3800 CITIBANK CENTER TAMPA BLDG.B FIRST FLOOR ZONE 8 TAMPA

FL FLORIDA 33610-9122 US CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 580 CROSSPOINT PARKWAY GETZVILLE

NY NEW YORK 14068 US CLEAR STREET LLC 4 World Trade Center, 45th Floor

150 Greenwich Street NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10007 CLEARSTREET IO 55 BROADWAY

(SUITE 2102) CORPORATE ACTIONS NEW YORK

NEW YORK 10006 US COMMERCE BANK 922 WALNUT STREET MAIL STOP TBTS-2 KANSAS CITY

MO MISSOURI 64106 US COR CLEARING LLC 9300 UNDERWOOD AVE

SUITE 400 OMAHA

NE NEBRASKA 68114 US Credential Securities Inc. 800-1111 WEST GEORGIA STREET VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6E 4T6 CA CANADA CREST INTERNATIONAL NOMINEES LIMITED 33 CANNON STREET LONDON EC4M 5SB GB

UNITED KINGDO CURVATURE SECURITIES, LLC 39 MAIN STREET CHATHAM

NJ NEW JERSEY 07928 US D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. 8 3RD STREET NORTH GREAT FALLS MT MONTANA

59401 US DEPOSITO CENTRAL DE VALORES S.A., DEPOSITO DE

VALORES AVENIDA APOQUINDO # 4001

FLOOR 12, C.P.

7550162, SANTIAGO CL CHILE

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address DESJARDINS SECURITIES INC. 1253 McGill College 10TH FLOOR MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3B 2Y5 CA CANADA DEUTSCHE BANK AG NY/US CUSTODY 1251 Avenue Of The Americas

NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10020 DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES INC. 60 WALL STREET

9TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10005 US DRIVEWEALTH, LLC 15 EXCHANGE PLACE

10TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY

NEW JERSEY 07302 E*TRADE CLEARING LLC HARBORSIDE FINANCIAL CENTER

501 PLAZA 11 JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07311 US EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P. 12555 MANCHESTER ROAD

ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63131-3729 US EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P. 201 PROGRESS PARKWAY MARYLAND HEIGHTS

MO MISSOURI 63043 US FIDELITY CLEARING CANADA

ULC/CDS** 483 BAY ST. SOUTH TOWER TORONTO

ON ONTARIO M5G2N7 CA CANADA FIFTH THIRD BANK 5001 KINGSLEY DRIVE

MAIL DROP 1MOB28 CINCINNATI

OH OHIO 45227 US FOLIO INVESTMENTS, INC. 8180 GREENSBORO DRIVE

8TH FLOOR MCLEAN

VA VIRGINIA 22102 US FUTU CLEARING INC. 12750 Merit Drive

SUITE 475 DALLAS TX TEXAS 75251 GMP SECURITIES L.P. 145 KING STREET

WEST, SUITE 300 11TH FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

MJ5 1J8 CA CANADA GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO. LLC 222 SOUTH MAIN STREET

Attn: Mandatory Corporate Actions SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH

84101 US HAYWOOD SECURITIES INC./CDS** 200 BURRARD ST WATERFRONT CENTRE SUITE 700 VANCOUVER

BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3L6 CANADA HILLTOP SECURITIES INC. 1201 ELM ST.

35TH FLOOR DALLAS

TX TEXAS

75270 US HRT FINANCIAL LLC 150 GREENWICH STREET (ATTN: SETTLEMENT) FOUR WORLD TRADE

CENTER

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address 57TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10007 US HSBC BANK USA, NA/HSBC CUSTODY & CLEARING SERVICES FOR

STOCK LOAN 452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS

NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10018 US HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 452 FIFTH AVENUE ATTN: HBUS CCS SETTS

NEW YORK NEW YORK

10018 US INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC 2 PICKWICK PLAZA

2ND FLOOR GREENWICH

CT CONNECTICUT

06830 US J.P. MORGAN CHASE BANK NA/FBO BLACKROCK CTF 1111 POLARIS PARKWAY COLUMBUS OH OHIO

43240 J.P. MORGAN CLEARING CORP. FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC 1717 ARCH STREET

17TH FLOOR PHILADELPHIA

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19103 US JEFFERIES LLC 101 HUDSON

STREET, 11th Floor NEW JERSEY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07302 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/EUROCLEAR BANK FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11245 US JPMORGAN CHASE BANK/IA FOUR CHASE METROTECH CENTER

3RD FLOOR BROOKLYN NY NEW YORK

11201 US KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 4900 TIEDEMAN RD BROOKLYN

OH OHIO 44144 US LAURENTIAN BANK SECURITIES INC. 1981 MCGILL COLLEGE AVE. SUITE 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3A 3K3 CA CANADA LPL FINANCIAL LLC 4707 EXECUTIVE DRIVE

SAN DIEGO

CA CALIFORNIA 92121 US MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY ONE M&T PLAZA TRUST OPS 8TH FLOOR BUFFALO

NY NEW YORK 14203 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address MANULIFE SECURITIES INCORPORATED 1235 NORTH SERVICE ROAD WEST OAKVILLE

ON ONTARIO

L6M 2W2 CA CANADA MARSCO INVESTMENT CORPORATION 101 EISENHOWER PARKWAY ROSELAND

NJ NEW JERSEY 07068 US MERRILL LYNCH, PIERCE, FENNER & SMITH INCORPORATED 4804 Deer Lake Drive East

FL9-803-04-04- 4th

floor JACKSONVILLE FL FLORIDA

32246 US MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA) INC./STOCK LOAN CONDUIT ACCOUNT 810 SEVENTH AVE

37TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10019 MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES (USA), INC. 810 SEVENTH AVE

37TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK 10019 MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORPORATION, NEW YORK BRANCH 280 PARK AVE

39TH FL-WEST BLDG NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10017 Morgan Stanley 1300 THAMES STREET

THAMES STREET WHARF BALTIMORE

MD MARYLAND 21231 US MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC 1300 THAMES ST. BALTIMORE

MD MARYLAND MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC 1 NEW YORK PLAZA

39TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10004 US MURIEL SIEBERT & CO., INC. 77 SUMMER STREET

3RD FLOOR BOSTON MA

MASSACHUSETTS 02210 US NATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC 499 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

5TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US NBCN INC. 1010 rue De La Gauchetière Mezzanine 100 MONTREAL QUEBEC

H3B 5J2 CA CANADA NOMURA INTERNATIONAL TRUST COMPANY 309 WEST 49TH STREET

10TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10019 US ODLUM BROWN LIMITED 250 HOWE STREET

SUITE 1100 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3R8 CA CANADA OPPENHEIMER & CO. INC. 85 BROAD STREET NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10004 US PERSHING LLC 1 PERSHING PLAZA JERSEY CITY

NJ NEW JERSEY 07399 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address PHILLIP CAPITAL INC. 141 W. JACKSON

BLVD. SUITE 3050 CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60604 US PI FINANCIAL CORP. 666 BURRARD ST

SUITE 1900 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA

V6C 3N1 CA CANADA PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 4100 W 150TH STREET

ASSET MOVEMENT TEAM 3RD FL, LOCATOR B7- YB17-03-03 CLEVELAND

OH OHIO 44135 US PRINCIPAL BANK 711 HIGH STREET DES MOINES

IA IOWA 50392 QUESTRADE INC./CDS** 5650 YONGE ST.,

Suite 1700 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M2M 4G3 CA

CANADA Raymond James & Associates, Inc. 880 CARILLON PKWY ST. PETERSBURG

FL FLORIDA 33733-2749 US RAYMOND JAMES LTD. 925 WEST GEORGIA STREET SUITE 2200 VANCOUVER BC BRITISH COLUMBIA V6C 3L2 CA

CANADA RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC 60 SOUTH 6TH ST. MINNEAPOLIS MN MINNESOTA 55402 US RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC 21 COMMERCE COURT SOUTH 2ND FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO

M5L 1A7 CANADA RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY 1100 ABERNATHY RD.

500 NORTHPARK

SUITE 400 ATLANTA GA GEORGIA

30113 US RELIANCE TRUST COMPANY 4900 W. BROWN DEER RD MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53223 US ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO. INCORPORATED 777 E WISCONSIN AVE

9TH FLOOR MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN

53202 US ROBINHOOD SECURITIES, LLC 500 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY SUITE 100 LAKE MARY FL FLORIDA

32746 US SAFRA SECURITIES LLC 546 5TH AVENUE NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10036 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address SCOTIA CAPITAL (USA) INC. 150 KING STREET W

5TH FLOOR TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5H 1J9 CA

CANADA SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE

OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19456 US SEI PRIVATE TRUST COMPANY 1 FREEDOM VALLEY DRIVE OAKS

PA PENNSYLVANIA

19456 US SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC 480 WASHINGTON BLVD.

20TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY

07310 US SSB – BLACKROCK INSTITUTIONAL TRUST 50 California Street San Francisco

CA CALIFORNIA 94163 SSB – TRUST CUSTODY 30 ADELAIDE ST EAST

SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO M5C 3G6 CA

CANADA SSB&T CO/CLIENT CUSTODY SERVICES 1776 HERITAGE DRIVE

NORTH QUINCY MA

MASSACHUSETTS 02171 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO 16 WALL STREET

5TH FLOOR NEW YORK

NY NEW YORK 10005 US STATE STREET BANK & TRUST COMPANY / ISHARES EUROPE 1776 HERITAGE DRIVE

NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS

02171 STATE STREET BANK & TRUST/STATE STREET TOTALETF 1776 Heritage Drive NORTH QUINCY MA MASSACHUSETTS 02717 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 30 ADELAIDE ST EAST

SUITE 800 TORONTO ON ONTARIO

M5C 3G6 CA CANADA STIFEL, NICOLAUS & COMPANY, INCORPORATED 501 N BROADWAY ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63102 US STONEX FINANCIAL INC. 2 PERIMETER PARK SOUTH SUITE 100 W BIRMINGHAM AL ALABAMA

35243 US TD AMERITRADE CLEARING, INC. 200 S 108TH AVE OMAHA

NE NEBRASKA 68154 US TD WATERHOUSE CANADA INC ATTN: MANDATORY 77 BLOOR STREET WEST

3RD FLOOR TORONTO

ON ONTARIO TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST COMPANY 208 E 10TH ST AUSTIN

TX TEXAS 78701 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address CORPORATE ACTIONS M5S 1M2 CA CANADA THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 500 GRANT STREET

27TH FLOOR PITTSBURGH PA

PENNSYLVANIA 15258 US THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK 7 EASTON OVAL EA4E62 COLUMBUS

OH OHIO 43209 US THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY 333 South Wabash Ave, 32nd Floor Attn: Trade Securities Processing CHICAGO

IL ILLINOIS 60603 US TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. 120 RIVERSIDE PLAZA

SUITE 1650 CHICAGO IL ILLINOIS 60606 US U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS, INC. 60 LIVINGSTON AVE

EP-MN-WN1B ST. PAUL

MN MINNESOTA 55107-1419 US U.S. BANK N.A./ETF 1555 N RIVER CENTER DRIVE MILWAUKEE WI WISCONSIN 53212 U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 1555 NORTH RIVERCENTER DRIVE, SUITE 302

SUITE 302 MILWAUKEE

WI WISCONSIN 53212 US UBS AG 480 WASHINGTON BLVD.

12TH FLOOR JERSEY CITY NJ NEW JERSEY 07310 US UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. 1000 HARBOR BOULEVARD WEEHAWKEN NJ NEW JERSEY

07086 US UBS SECURITIES LLC 677 WASHINGTON BLVD

STAMFORD

CT CONNECTICUT 06901 US

Broker Name Broker Address Broker Name Broker Address UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION 928 GRAND BLVD KANSAS CITY MO MISSOURI 64106 US VANGUARD MARKETING CORPORATION 100 VANGUARD BLVD MALVERN

PA PENNSYLVANIA 19355 US VELOCITY CLEARING, LLC 1301 Route 36

Suite 109 (Attn: Chris Felicetti)

HAZLET

NEW JERSEY 7730 US VELOX CLEARING LLC 2400 E. KATELLA AVENUE

SUITE 725A ANAHEIM

CA CALIFORNIA 92806 US VIRTU AMERICAS LLC ONE LIBERTY PLAZA, 165 BROADWAY 5TH FLOOR NEW YORK NY NEW YORK

10006 US VISION FINANCIAL MARKETS LLC 4 HIGH RIDGE PARK SUITE 100 STAMFORD

CT CONNECTICUT 06905 US WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC 1000 WILSHIRE BLVD

8TH FLOOR LOS ANGELES

CA CALIFORNIA

90017 US WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC. 1000 WILSHIRE BLVD.

LOS ANGELES CA CALIFORNIA 90017 US WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A./SIG 733 MARQUETTE AVE 4TH FLOOR MAC N9306-04D MINNEAPOLIS

MN MINNESOTA 55402 US WELLS FARGO CLEARING SERVICES LLC 1 NORTH JEFFERSON MAIL CODE: H0006- 094

ST. LOUIS

MO MISSOURI 63103 US WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC 1525 WEST W T HARRIS BLVD CHARLOTTE NC NORTH CAROLINA

28262 US WILSON-DAVIS & CO., INC. 236 SOUTH MAIN STREET

SALT LAKE CITY UT UTAH

84101 US

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as Abivertinib, next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVI-MSC™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Brian Cooley

Email: [email protected]

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™, Ovydso™ and Fujovee™ are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark of Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.

ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A PDF accompanying this release is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3699e4bd-f545-4d16-ade8-fafa61627d7b