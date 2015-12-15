Carnival Coffee Roasters, a South East London-based coffee company, announces an expansion of their wholesale coffee partnership program – including an extended range of single-origin speciality coffees, barista training, equipment sourcing and rental, plus free weekly bike delivery for local SE London vendors.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – February 9, 2023) – Eco-friendly Carnival Coffee Roasters has expanded their wholesale coffee partnership offering by introducing a new range of hand-roasted sustainable coffee available daily and fresh to order, as well providing advice and expert barista training, and equipment rental for new & existing cafe owners looking to elevate their coffee products for customers.

To learn more about Carnival Coffee Roasters wholesale services, visit: https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk/pages/wholesale

Speciality Supplier Carnival Coffee Roasters Expand Wholesale Trade in SE London

With a focus on providing customers with quality coffee from sustainable sources, Carnival Coffee owners Juan and Jayne source their coffee from ethical sources and prioritise sustainability throughout their brand’s processes.

Carnival Coffee Roasters provide a range of wholesale services to a variety of businesses across London and South East London. From local coffee shops, restaurants, event companies, offices and businesses, to luxury 5 star hotels.

In addition to their wide selection of organic speciality coffee beans, Carnival Coffee Roasters offer advice and expertise including barista training, equipment sourcing and set up, rental equipment, plus free weekly bike delivery on local orders. Their rental equipment includes a great range of La Marzocco and other coffee machines, with tailored rental solutions, including installation, water filters, grinders, free servicing, repairs and emergency call out. This makes them a one-stop shop for all things coffee.

The company continues to update its range of speciality coffee to meet the needs of clients in London and throughout the UK, and offer various subscription packages for consumers and businesses.

For more information about the company’s wholesale and subscription services, visit: https://carnivalcoffee.co.uk/

