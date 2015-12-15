STACK Infrastructure’s Brian Cox Recognized Among National Safety Council’s CEOs Who “Get It”

Award further establishes STACK as prominent safety innovator in the digital infrastructure industry

Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Americas

Denver, COLORADO — February 1, 2023 — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the recognition of Brian Cox, CEO of STACK Americas, as one of the National Safety Council (NSC)’s 2023 CEOs Who “Get It” for his commitment to creating a culture of safety standards, safety innovations, and safety transparency.

Since 2003, NSC has annually honored chief executive officers in the United States who have taken prudent approaches in protecting their organizations both on and off the job. Award recipients must demonstrate that their safety strategy is built on four critical components: risk reduction, performance management, safety management solutions, leadership, and employee engagement. This year’s winners will be featured in the February 2023 issue of Safety+Health magazine, an NSC publication.

“We live in such a dynamic time that we must start with the well-being of our employees and partners at all levels of our development, construction, and operation product lifecycle,” said Cox. “If we do not, at a minimum, prioritize human life in physical safety and mental health, I am not sure the rest of it matters.”

STACK continues to grow its culture of safety while expanding its global portfolio, including more than 4 million square feet currently under development and 2+GW of future development capacity across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. To instill safety throughout all active and future projects, STACK created an industry-leading review process for evaluating high-risk activities within development and operations, engaged Kaizen principles to share learnings and best practices, and deployed more state-of-the-art safety standards. Additionally, STACK deployed 100% fall-restraint requirements on scissor lifts and was an early adopter in the use of climbing-style helmets to ensure STACK operations continue to remain at the cutting-edge of safety.

STACK also prioritizes employee mental health and well-being with comprehensive benefits and solutions. STACK maintains an empathetic and energetic culture where each employee reinforces the mutual responsibility of creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where learning and caring are indispensable. Mental health awareness training programs help managers and leaders identify warning signs and further support the well-being of employees. Founded on a culture of safety, STACK continues to commit time and resources in generating a positive workplace, both physically and mentally, where employees can thrive.

