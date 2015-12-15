Synovus to participate at BofA Securities Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair will participate at the BofA Securities Financial Services Conference at the Conrad Hotel in New York City on Feb. 15, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available on Synovus’ investor relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

