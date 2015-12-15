Synovus to present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7

COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair will present at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A webcast and replay will be available on Synovus’ investor relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact

Audria Belton



Media Relations



[email protected]

Investor Contact

Cal Evans



Investor Relations



[email protected]