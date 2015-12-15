Synovus to present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7

COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair will present at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2023, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A webcast and replay will be available on Synovus’ investor relations website at https://investor.synovus.com/event.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $60 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Media Contact
Audria Belton

Media Relations

[email protected]

Investor Contact
Cal Evans

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Related Stories

IPSEN: Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Dipharma completes second phase of CGMP expansion at its Kalamazoo site

Supply Chains Suffer Huge Disruptions from Turkey Earthquake Due to Supply Interruptions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Cartiga Asset Finance Trust 2023-1

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Building in Dallas

Keysight Technologies Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI)

You may have missed

IPSEN: Monthly information relative to the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Dipharma completes second phase of CGMP expansion at its Kalamazoo site

Supply Chains Suffer Huge Disruptions from Turkey Earthquake Due to Supply Interruptions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Cartiga Asset Finance Trust 2023-1

Montecito Medical Acquires Medical Office Building in Dallas

error: Content is protected !!