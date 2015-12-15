TCC Adds Seasoned Supply Chain Finance Veterans Ken Rosenberg and Ed McNamara to its Team, Names Automotive Industry Advisor Tom Goss to Board

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceos–Supply chain efficiency firm TCC today announced the addition of industry leaders Tom Goss, Edmund McNamara, and Ken Rosenberg to its leadership and advisory team, cementing the Silicon Valley fintech’s position as the only trade funding company with in-house finance and supply chain expertise.

Banking industry veteran Ken Rosenberg joins the team as Head of Banking Channel Development, while supply chain finance veteran Edmund McNamara takes on the role of Head of Sales and Business Development Strategic Accounts. Former University of Michigan Athletic Director Tom Goss has been named Senior Advisor for Automotive Business Development. All three appointments take effect immediately.

Both Rosenberg and McNamara bring more than 30 years of experience in global trade and supply chain finance to their new roles. Rosenberg pioneered the concept of outsourcing inventory ownership of goods in the supply chain industry and using trading techniques to finance international trade transactions. McNamara has provided trade-related services for multi-national corporations and financial institutions for alternative financing and risk management while at Standard Chartered Bank and BNP, including offering creative solutions for enhanced working capital, supply chain efficiencies, off-balance sheet structures and accelerated cash conversion cycles.

Both will be responsible for TCC’s engagement with banks, other financial institutions, and strategic accounts to support deal structuring and solidify TCC’s vision to be the global go-to platform for trade funding.

“I’m thrilled to join TCC, as I believe it’s the only player with global standing that addresses inventories and a team of seasoned business leaders with deep hands-on experience in supply chain, finance and technology,” said Rosenberg.

Added McNamara, “TCC has an incredibly experienced team with all the necessary knowledge and experience for supply chain and inventory solutions in this challenging environment. Moreover, its unique 1TCC business platform makes it easy to onboard clients and fully service their needs.”

Rounding out the recent additions is Tom Goss, who adds a wealth of business development and automotive sector knowledge to TCC’s automotive business. Goss is founder and chairman of Goss LLC, an insurance brokerage servicing Detroit giants including GM, Ford, and DTE Energy. Goss spend a large part of his illustrious career in consumer goods, responsible for sales, merchandising, marketing and business development for companies from Del Monte to Proctor & Gamble.

“I am pleased to join TCC to solve supply chain problems currently plaguing the automotive industry, with particular regard to inventory levels and supplier relations,” said Goss also who brings to bear his experience as a minority business owner to support TCC’s MBE credit programs. TCC is also a minority-owned enterprise.

“We are delighted to welcome Edmund McNamara, Tom Goss and Ken Rosenberg to the TCC team. They will play a key role in accelerating TCC’s push into the next stage of global growth. These seasoned financial leaders will help TCC offer banks and our strategic clients a viable and competitive solution to successfully accelerate their deployments in supply chain, trade finance and inventory management best practices,” commented TCC CEO Sanjay Bonde.

About Trade Capital Corporation (TCC)

TCC delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCC’s Capital as a Service (CaaS™) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCC™, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services. TCC’s CaaS Wallet™ business suite of solutions includes the Inventory Card™, Factoring Card™ and SupplierPay Card™ to monetize and secure inventory, accelerate supplier payments and create more resilient supply chain ecosystems.

