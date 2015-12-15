Telesat Opens Applications for its Annual National Women in STEM Scholarship Program

New in 2023: Eligibility expanded to include applicants from accredited college programs

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced applications are now being accepted for its third annual National Women in STEM scholarship program. Through this program, Telesat will be awarding $5,000 scholarships to eight full-time undergraduate students pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Building on the success of the undergraduate university scholarship program over the past two years, Telesat is expanding eligibility to a wider pool of candidates to include applicants enrolled in accredited technical college programs.

Today, women account for less than 24% of students pursuing STEM programs in Canada – according to Statistics Canada – despite increasing demand for STEM professionals in the labour market. Telesat’s scholarship program aims to inspire, prepare and enable more women to join these important, high-paying, and fast-growing fields.

“Having more women in STEM drives innovation, advances gender equality and creates a stronger economy for all Canadians,” said Hon. Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth. “Telesat’s scholarship program will equip the next generation of leaders with the support they need to thrive in their studies.”

“Increasing diversity in our workforce is paramount to increasing innovation and improving decision-making, employee retention, and work satisfaction,” said France Teasdale, Vice President of People and a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, QC, with a BSc degree in mechanical engineering. “I’m proud to work for an industry leader like Telesat, which puts words into action and invests to help to close the gender gap in STEM.”

Scholarship applications are being accepted until 1:00 p.m. ET on March 27, 2023. Telesat intends for this program to reflect Canada’s broad diversity and we strongly encourage Indigenous, visible minority students, and students with disabilities to apply. Scholarship Partners Canada (SPC), a division of Universities Canada, administers the scholarship program on behalf of Telesat.

For more information on the scholarship program and eligibility, and to view the impressive 2022 scholarship winners, visit https://www.telesat.com/scholarships.

